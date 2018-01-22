LIVE: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
87Mins

Five minutes remain.

Liverpool continue to throw bodies forward, but Swansea have been extremely diligent off the ball throughout the match so far.

81Mins

Swansea make their second substitution.

A tired-looking Ayew walks off casually and is replaced by Wilfried Bony, who joined Swansea back in August for the second time, but has managed just two goals in 15 appearances since then.

As I type, Gomez drives forward but shoots wide from a difficult angle just outside the box.

78Mins

Ings creates space just inside the box.

However, Fabiański gets down well to save his shot.

75Mins

Liverpool make another attacking change.

Danny Ings, who’s really been on the periphery of the team since joining in June 2015, replaces Wijnaldum.

73Mins

The second half has resembled an attack-v-defence training session at times.

Swansea have been really solid and done well to contain some of the best attackers in the Premier League.

As I type, Matip drives forward before blasting over from the edge of the box.

Liverpool’s centre-backs have pushed forward quite frequently, and have been virtually playing as central midfielders at times, so vast is the territory that Swansea have conceded as they look to keep their opponents out.

70Mins

Can drives forward with the ball, but blasts well over from about 30 yards out.

Liverpool look a little short of ideas right now.

68Mins

A change is made by Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain goes off, with Lallana coming on in his place.

66Mins

Mane goes down in the box after the faintest of touches on him by the defender.

Replays suggest the referee made the right call in ignoring it.

65Mins

Swansea make a defensive change.

Dyer is replaced by ex-Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll.

64Mins

Swansea City v Liverpool - Premier League - Liberty Stadium Liverpool's Sadio Mane reacts during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium. Source: Nick Potts

61Mins

Fabianski is forced to tip over a free kick by Salah on the edge of the area.

Swansea will do well to survive this period of pressure.

59Mins

Claims for a penalty as the ball hits off Mawson around the arm area, but it would have been very harsh to give it judging by replays.

Liverpool have been livelier and upped the temp in this second half.

57Mins

Robertson fires the ball across the box, but no one is able to get on the end of it.

Looks like it will be a backs-to-the-wall second half for Swansea the way they’ve approached it so far.

53Mins

Ayew bursts forward on the counter-attack, but Gomez does well to make the tackle eventually.

Liverpool need to be careful as they push more numbers forward, as the hosts have plenty of pace and skill, making them a threat on the break.

46Mins

The second half has begun…

45Mins

Just before the break, Liverpool almost scored.

Sloppy play from Ki Sung-Yeung allowed Salah to break and the Egyptian’s cross was volleyed just wide by Mane.

46Mins

Robertson gets booked for having a little kick at Ayew as he’s prone on the ground while blocking the ball in the process.

Moments later, Matip gets booked for a late challenge on Clucas.

Liverpool need to retain their composure here.

43Mins

Van Dijk’s headed clearance from a corner is weak.

The ball deflects to Mawson on the edge of the box and his shot finds the corner of the net.

40Mins

Olsson plays a good ball in that Van Dijk has to boot clear for a corner.

Swansea are growing into this game.

37Mins

Swansea City v Liverpool - Premier League - Liberty Stadium Liverpool's Sadio Mane (front) and Swansea City's Federico Fernandez battle for the ball. Source: Simon Galloway

35Mins

Salah flicks it through to the onrushing Matip but the ball is slightly behind the Liverpool defender.

Moments later, Oxlade-Chamberlain shoots from the edge of the area, but Fabiański makes a fairly comfortable save.

30Mins

Good chance.

Van Dijk plays a lovely lofted pass. Salah gets on the end of it, but his volley goes over the bar.

27Mins

Liverpool have had 202 passes so far according to Sky.

Swansea, by contrast, have had 93.

24Mins

Van Dijk gets on the end of Oxlade Chamberlain’s corner but nods it just wide.

That would have been two goals in two Liverpool starts for the ex-Southampton player.

22Mins

Liverpool have looked a little sluggish so far.

They’ve barely threatened against a well-organised Swansea backline.

20Mins

Swansea counter after Joe Gomez fails to cut out a pass and commits himself in the process.

Dyer then puts it in the net from a tight angle, but the ball narrowly went out of play moments before his fine finish.

14Mins

Swansea look toothless in attack so far. Every time they threaten a break, a player overruns it or a pass is misplaced.

That said, their main priority, of course, will be keeping Liverpool out.

11Mins

Swansea survive a scare.

Mane gets in behind the defence, but miscontrols a long ball, allowing Fabiański to collect it.

7Mins

It’s been a pretty uneventful opening to this game.

There have been no real chances of note for either side yet.

5Mins

Liverpool have enjoyed the majority of the possession so far with Swansea sitting back.

Expect that pattern of play to recur throughout the match.

1Mins

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 8pm.

