LIVE: Swansea v Liverpool, Premier League

73 Mins

13 mins ago

The second half has resembled an attack-v-defence training session at times.

Swansea have been really solid and done well to contain some of the best attackers in the Premier League.

As I type, Matip drives forward before blasting over from the edge of the box.

Liverpool’s centre-backs have pushed forward quite frequently, and have been virtually playing as central midfielders at times, so vast is the territory that Swansea have conceded as they look to keep their opponents out.