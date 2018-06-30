Uruguay take on Portugal with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
Portugal don’t really look a threat so far in the final third.
Their build-up play is a little slow and ponderous.
12 - Luis Suárez has now provided the assist for 12 of Edinson Cavani's 44 goals for Uruguay (27%). Partners. (via @OptaJavier).#URUPOR #URU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QlSS7CEFO9— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2018
Rui Patrício gets down well save Suarez’s free kick from about 30 yards out.
It’s been an absorbing game so far.
Uruguay are under the cosh here.
Suarez does well to win a free kick following a clumsy foul by Guerreiro, thereby temporarily taking some of the pressure off the South Americans’ defence.
Portugal have responded well since the goal.
They’re starting to dominate possession and dictate the play since the goal, though they’ve yet to create a clear-cut chance.
Ronaldo trying 35 yarders and whacking ball straight into blocking defender not a good sign— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 30, 2018
Portugal nearly respond immediately.
Fonte heads a Guerreiro cross just wide.
Suarez crosses for Cavani, who heads home powerfully.
That’s a really well-taken goal.
URUGUAY 1-0 PORTUGAL (CAVANI 8)
Ronaldo gets his first sight at goal.
His powerful shot is straight at Muslera, who makes a comfortable save.
Uruguay five goals so far - three at corner, one free kick headed in, one free kick scored by Suarez.— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) June 30, 2018
Portugal have made a promising start.
João Mário’s cross is headed over by Bernardo Silva.
We’re under way…
