Saturday 30 June, 2018
27Mins

Portugal don’t really look a threat so far in the final third.

Their build-up play is a little slow and ponderous.

23Mins

Rui Patrício gets down well save Suarez’s free kick from about 30 yards out.

It’s been an absorbing game so far.

20Mins

Uruguay are under the cosh here.

Suarez does well to win a free kick following a clumsy foul by Guerreiro, thereby temporarily taking some of the pressure off the South Americans’ defence.

18Mins

Portugal have responded well since the goal.

They’re starting to dominate possession and dictate the play since the goal, though they’ve yet to create a clear-cut chance.

13Mins

12Mins

Portugal nearly respond immediately.

Fonte heads a Guerreiro cross just wide.

8Mins

Suarez crosses for Cavani, who heads home powerfully.

That’s a really well-taken goal.

6Mins

Ronaldo gets his first sight at goal.

His powerful shot is straight at Muslera, who makes a comfortable save.

5Mins

2Mins

Portugal have made a promising start.

João Mário’s cross is headed over by Bernardo Silva.

1Mins

We’re under way…

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

