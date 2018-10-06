LIVE: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Let’s get started with the team news…

Mourinho himself will know that nothing but a win will do today. It feels like we have been saying that for weeks now, but without a single victory in four games and with his side currently enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in decades, today feels like a pivotal game in the Mourinho-era.

United are currently in a state of disarry, with a draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves followed by a Carabo Cup exit at the hands of Derby, followed by a 3-1 spanking in London against West Ham, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mourinho will want to put this current period of unease behind him. Today he faces an old foe in Rafael Benitez, and a Newcastle side which itself is enduring a barren spell with zero wins, two draws and five defeats so far this season. Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 5.30pm.

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s late kick-off in the Premier League, where Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford. All morning there have been reports, rebukes and counter-reports that Jose Mourinho is on the brink of being sacked.

Man United have stated that they are fully behind their man, and have dismissed any notions that a defeat today could signal the end of the Portuguese’s tenure in charge at the club.

