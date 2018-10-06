LIVE: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League

Old foes Jose Mourinho and Rafael Benitez go head-to-head at Old Trafford as Man United take on Newcastle.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 6, 2018
Here's how Newcastle United will line up for today's @premierleague game against @ManUtd at Old Trafford. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/N8KdYToq0G
Let’s get started with the team news…
Mourinho himself will know that nothing but a win will do today. It feels like we have been saying that for weeks now, but without a single victory in four games and with his side currently enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in decades, today feels like a pivotal game in the Mourinho-era.
United are currently in a state of disarry, with a draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves followed by a Carabo Cup exit at the hands of Derby, followed by a 3-1 spanking in London against West Ham, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Mourinho will want to put this current period of unease behind him. Today he faces an old foe in Rafael Benitez, and a Newcastle side which itself is enduring a barren spell with zero wins, two draws and five defeats so far this season. Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 5.30pm.
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s late kick-off in the Premier League, where Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford. All morning there have been reports, rebukes and counter-reports that Jose Mourinho is on the brink of being sacked.
Man United have stated that they are fully behind their man, and have dismissed any notions that a defeat today could signal the end of the Portuguese’s tenure in charge at the club.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Body found in search for missing 20-year-old woman in Kildare
66,129 26
|
2
|
'That is insane': Taxi driver quoted €17,000 for insurance 'had no choice' but to pay so he could work
40,674 88
|
3
|
Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
38,489 31
|
1
|
'I have 20 years' experience as a recruiter - but I feel more like an estate agent these days'
308 0
|
2
|
Dark kitchens and Danny DeVito algorithms: How Deliveroo plans to corner food deliveries
141 0
|
3
|
Cork startup Solo Energy wants people to sell renewable power to their neighbours
55 0
|
1
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
22,928 4
|
2
|
'Three years of excuses and it's still crap': Mourinho dredging up unwanted reminders of the darkest days
18,070 26
|
3
|
Rivalries renewed as fully-loaded Munster take aim at Leinster
17,139 34
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (1)