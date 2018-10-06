LIVE: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League

3 mins ago

Mourinho himself will know that nothing but a win will do today. It feels like we have been saying that for weeks now, but without a single victory in four games and with his side currently enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in decades, today feels like a pivotal game in the Mourinho-era.

United are currently in a state of disarry, with a draw at home to newly-promoted Wolves followed by a Carabo Cup exit at the hands of Derby, followed by a 3-1 spanking in London against West Ham, followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mourinho will want to put this current period of unease behind him. Today he faces an old foe in Rafael Benitez, and a Newcastle side which itself is enduring a barren spell with zero wins, two draws and five defeats so far this season. Kick-off is coming up in an hour’s time at 5.30pm.