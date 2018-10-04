This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Giggs warns sacking Mourinho will cause Man United more problems

The United legend believes Mourinho should remain in charge at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 2:30 PM
34 minutes ago 699 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4268441
Giggs speaking at today's Wales squad announcement.
Image: Inpho
Giggs speaking at today's Wales squad announcement.
Giggs speaking at today's Wales squad announcement.
Image: Inpho

RYAN GIGGS HAS warned Manchester United that sacking Jose Mourinho would cause more problems than it would solve.

Talk of an imminent change in the Old Trafford dugout continues to build, with a four-game winless run seeing pressure piled onto the current man at the helm.

Various candidates are being mooted to fill Mourinho’s shoes should he be moved on, with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino all reported to be in the frame.

Giggs, though, believes that further disruption is the last thing that United need, with the club already onto their third manager since Sir Alex Ferguson slipped into retirement back in 2013.

The United legend and current Wales boss told reporters when asked if Mourinho should be relieved of his duties: “No. They’re going through a tough time at the moment.

“I said that last time, where do they go? Change now and you’ll be in the same position in a year or two years quite possibly.

“The problem of late has been forward planning. So just take stock, it’s a tough time, but my stance hasn’t changed.”

“I believe he should keep his job.”

Giggs’ comments stand in stark contrast to those of fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ star Paul Scholes, with the ex-United midfielder having held little back in his assessment of goings on under Mourinho.

He told BT Sport ahead of a goalless draw with Valencia in the Champions League which came on the back of a humbling 3-1 defeat at West Ham: “I’m actually slightly surprised that he survived after Saturday, the performance was that bad.

“He’s coming out in press conferences and he’s constantly having a go at players, he’s having a go at people above him because he’s not getting what he wants.

“I think his mouth is probably out of control and I think he’s embarrassing the club.”

Various other former United stars have also had their say on Mourinho’s situation, with Paul Ince accusing certain members of an underperforming squad of throwing their manager under the bus as they try to get him sacked.

It remains to be seen whether that will be the case again in the Red Devils’ next outing, with Newcastle due at Old Trafford on Saturday as they attempt to pile yet more misery on an out-of-sorts opponent.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie