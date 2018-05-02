  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium for tonight's Champions League semi-final

Last week’s first leg tie was marred by an attack on Meath man Sean Cox.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 May 2018, 12:56 PM
7 minutes ago 420 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3989764
Liverpool fans in Rome ahead of tonight's match.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Liverpool fans in Rome ahead of tonight's match.
Liverpool fans in Rome ahead of tonight's match.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL HAVE INSTRUCTED their fans ‘under no circumstances’ to walk to the Stadio Olimpico for tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 and are bidding to book a final place on 26 May in Kiev against Real Madrid.

Last week’s game at Anfield was marred by an attack on Sean Cox, a Liverpool fan from Meath, by two Roma fans before the game.

Ahead of tonight’s return leg in Rome, Liverpool have issued up to date advice this morning for supporters in the Italian capital.

The advice for fans includes:

  • Supporters are suggested to socialise at Piazza Del Popolo and Piazza Di Sagna before making their way to the shuttle service.
  • The shuttle bus service will run from 4pm and ‘under no circumstances should supporters attempt to talk to the Stadio Olimpico.
  • The stadium will be open from 5pm for supporters with ticket and bag checks at the venue ‘expected to be long and arduous’.
  • Fans have also been warned that ‘post-match hold back’ is likely to be long during which the game will be replayed on a big screen and facilities will remain open in the stadium.
  • Shuttle bus services will take fans from the stadium and again supporters should not walk back to the city after the match.
  • Police advice has warned supporters not to travel alone or wear colours and their co-operation with the authorities is urged at all times.

The full set of instructions for supporters can be read here.

