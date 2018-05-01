  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
A touch of class from Roma as players wear t-shirts supporting Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League semi-final first leg, the Giallorossi squad had a message for the Meath native.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,595 Views No Comments
Italy Soccer Champions League Edin Dzeko (centre) and team-mates wearing the t-shirts during today's session. Source: Riccardo Antimiani/AP/Press Association Images

ROMA HAVE PAID tribute to injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Reds fan, from Dunboyne, County Meath, was the victim of fan violence ahead of the first leg last Tuesday, with 53-year-old suffering a brain bleed after being attacked outside Anfield.

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 but the victory was overshadowed by supporter trouble, which left Cox in critical condition.

Key figures from both sides condemned the violence, with Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco the latest to criticise the ‘minority’ of Giallorosso supporters involved in the attack.

“Every fanbase has bad elements. It’s always a minority of fans who do these awful things,” Di Francesco said at his pre-match press conference.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Sean Cox and his family and we are against any form of violence.”

Roma made their position clear during their training session on Tuesday, as all the squad members wore jerseys emblazoned with “Forza Sean” in tribute to the injured Irishman.

Liverpool paid tribute to Cox at the weekend, hanging a jersey from his local Gaelic Football club, St Peter’s GAA, Dunboyne, in the club’s dressing room before their Premier League game with Stoke.

As well as that, the Reds also displayed a message stating “Sean Cox, You’ll Never Walk Alone” along the advertising hoardings at Anfield.

Over 5,000 Liverpool fans are expected to travel to Rome for the second leg, but 1,200 police have been drafted in to ensure fan safety on Wednesday evening.

Italian police confirmed they would work with their English counterparts, with public order commissioner Giorgio Luciani hopeful there would be no repeats of last week’s violence.

“It’s a terrible episode,” Luciani told BBC Sport. “We are working in synergy with the English police to solve this problem and help them, and vice versa for this match.”

Watch Graham Burke’s latest Goal of the Season contender

Mancini opens talks to become new Italy manager

The42 Team

