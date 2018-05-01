Watch Graham Burke's latest Goal of the Season contender

Burke letting fly with his right foot. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GRAHAM BURKE PRODUCED yet another moment of magic last night as Shamrock Rovers got the better of Cork City at Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill had barely taken his seat when ex-Aston Villa youngster Burke picked up possession in the opposing half, skipped by City captain Conor McCormack and smashed the ball into the top corner with his (apparently) weaker right foot.

He leads the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division’s goalscoring charts with nine, and what makes the tally even more impressive is that they tend to be top drawer finishes.

I saw it, and it was a great goal,” Ireland manager O’Neill said today.

“There are a number of players who have gone over to England early on and have come back. And this might be an opportunity for the lads to regroup, go again, and get a bit of confidence.

“He [Burke] is doing very well at this minute and if he wants to try again, that’s all well and good.”

It’s worth watching back a couple of times.

It was a big night for @shamrockrovers as they humbled champions @corkcityfc 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium. Watch the goals here #SoccerRepublic #greatestleagueintheworld pic.twitter.com/898AYRLrOW — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 1, 2018

