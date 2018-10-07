LIVE: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7,702 Views 10 Comments
Right, with half an hour to go before the action gets underway, how do we see this one unfolding at Anfield? Let us know below!


Some pre-match reading material ahead of kick-off:

Jurgen Klopp has named an intriguing lineup this afternoon. On the day of his 20th birthday (how on earth is he still only 20?) Trent Alexander-Arnold drops to the bench with Joe Gomez named at right back and Dejan Lovren named in the centre of defence for Liverpool. Despite not looking at his absolute best in recent weeks, Mohamed Salah starts up front, as Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri must be content with places on the bench.

Nothing beats a top-of-the-table clash and with Arsenal — fresh off hammering Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this afternoon — climbing into third spot, there is just a little bit of pressure on both sides at Anfield to snatch a win here today.

Liverpool have been billed as title challengers since the summer, and have largely delivered on that billing with six wins and one draw from their opening seven Premier League games. Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked a bit fatigued in recent weeks, however, exiting the Carabao Cup against Chelsea before falling away to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Man City have also secured six wins and one draw from their opening seven games. Pe Guardiola’s men are keen to secure back-to-back titles, but just haven’t looked the barnstorming 100-points totalling side they were throughout last season.

Like Liverpool, they have led the chasing pack on the domestic front, but have also showed vulnerabilities during their own European shortcoming at home to Lyon, falling 2-1 to the Ligue 1 outfit in front of a home crowd.

Neither side will want to forfeit their unbeaten league record here today. Top spot is up for grabs, as well as the chance to prove who the real title contender is this season.

So, today’s teams will line out as:

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s highly-anticipated late kick-off in the Premier League as Liverpool welcome champions Manchester City to Anfield.

I’m calling it right now, this is going to be a thriller. Following some brilliant action between the inter-pros, McGregor-Khabib in Vegas and Man United’s incredible 3-2 victory against Newcastle, we need one final drama to make this a sporting weekend to remember.

Today sees the top two teams in the Premier League face off to take sole ownership of first place, and if last season’s battles are anything to go by we should be in for a barnstorming game full of goals, drama and endless talking points. Stick with us, kick-off on Merseyside is coming up in an hour’s time at 4.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

