LIVE: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League

43 mins ago

Nothing beats a top-of-the-table clash and with Arsenal — fresh off hammering Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this afternoon — climbing into third spot, there is just a little bit of pressure on both sides at Anfield to snatch a win here today.

Liverpool have been billed as title challengers since the summer, and have largely delivered on that billing with six wins and one draw from their opening seven Premier League games. Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked a bit fatigued in recent weeks, however, exiting the Carabao Cup against Chelsea before falling away to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Man City have also secured six wins and one draw from their opening seven games. Pe Guardiola’s men are keen to secure back-to-back titles, but just haven’t looked the barnstorming 100-points totalling side they were throughout last season.

Like Liverpool, they have led the chasing pack on the domestic front, but have also showed vulnerabilities during their own European shortcoming at home to Lyon, falling 2-1 to the Ligue 1 outfit in front of a home crowd.

Neither side will want to forfeit their unbeaten league record here today. Top spot is up for grabs, as well as the chance to prove who the real title contender is this season.