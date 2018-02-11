London net dramatic 76th minute goal to seal share of the spoils against Limerick

BOTH THE DIVISION 4 games finished in a draw today.
Antrim and Wicklow finished at 0-12 apiece, while London and Limerick played out a 2-8 to 2-8 draw.
The Exiles are up to fourth in the bottom tier after taking three points from their last two games.
They needed a dramatic 76th minute goal from Anthony McDermott to pull this game out of the fire in Ruislip.
Fergal McMahon’s 17th-minute penalty gave London a bright start, but two Josh Ryan goals left the Shannonsiders on the cusp of victory heading into stoppage-time.
Then McDermott pounced at the back post to extend their unbeaten run to two games.
F-T: @LONDAINGAA 2-8 vs 2-8 @LimerickCLG @officialgaa - dramatic injury-time goal salvages draw for Exiles at McGovern Park pic.twitter.com/XYjOUFS84D— the Irish World (@theirishworld) February 11, 2018
In the other game, Rory Finn slotted over an injury-time point to give 13-man Wicklow a draw against Antrim in Belfast’s Corrigan Park.
Captain Seanie Furlong and substitute Theo Smyth both picked up double-bookings for John Evans’s team, but they managed to seal their second draw of the season.
Cork finish with 13 men but claim victory over Louth that puts them top of Division 2
Clare’s Jamie Malone sent-off for altercation that left Tipperary selector hospitalised
COMMENTS (4)