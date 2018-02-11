London net dramatic 76th minute goal to seal share of the spoils against Limerick

BOTH THE DIVISION 4 games finished in a draw today.

Antrim and Wicklow finished at 0-12 apiece, while London and Limerick played out a 2-8 to 2-8 draw.

The Exiles are up to fourth in the bottom tier after taking three points from their last two games.

They needed a dramatic 76th minute goal from Anthony McDermott to pull this game out of the fire in Ruislip.

Fergal McMahon’s 17th-minute penalty gave London a bright start, but two Josh Ryan goals left the Shannonsiders on the cusp of victory heading into stoppage-time.

Then McDermott pounced at the back post to extend their unbeaten run to two games.

In the other game, Rory Finn slotted over an injury-time point to give 13-man Wicklow a draw against Antrim in Belfast’s Corrigan Park.

Captain Seanie Furlong and substitute Theo Smyth both picked up double-bookings for John Evans’s team, but they managed to seal their second draw of the season.