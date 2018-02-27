Lukaku suggests Premier League follows NBA with All-Star Game

Romelu Lukaku has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Man United this season.

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS told the Premier League to consider launching an All-Star Game, following in the footsteps of the NBA.

Manchester United striker Lukaku suggested a special one-off match could see a North team take on a South XI.

Lukaku, who has hit 22 goals in all competitions since joining United from Everton, would be a contender to feature for a potential North side.

The Belgium international’s idea would see United players team up with Manchester City stars, while Liverpool and Everton men could also be on the same side.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham stars would be among the players expected to line up for the South side in a Premier League All-Star game.

“Here’s an idea for you guys,” Lukaku wrote on Twitter. “The NBA has All-Star Game!

“Don’t you guys think we should organise one in the Premier League. The north vs the south!

“And the fans vote… what do you guys think? @premierleague @FA”

While Lukaku’s idea may appear far-fetched, a “game 39″ added to the regular season to bring the Premier League to foreign shores has previously been suggested.

In the NBA, a vote comprising current players, fans and media decides the teams who will face off in an annual contest.

A similar concept exists in the United States’ Major League Soccer, with a midseason All-Star team selected by a comnination of fan vote, coaches selection and commissioner picks. The side then plays a friendly against a high-profile European opponent. Last season, the MLS All-Stars faced off against Real Madrid.

