Dublin: 7 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
'I still have some growing up to do' - Irish footballer apologises for tweet surrounding rugby rape trial

Drogheda United’s Luke Rossiter says he will donate his pay for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East in Dundalk.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 2 Apr 2018, 5:01 PM
34 minutes ago 13,472 Views No Comments
Drogheda's stadium United Park (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED FOOTBALLER Luke Rossiter has apologised for a tweet sent following the verdict in the rugby rape trial in Belfast five days ago.

The 19-year-old caused upset for a comment he posted on Twitter last week, after Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were acquitted of all charges.

The tweet was subsequently deleted.

In a statement released by the club today, however, the midfielder says he is sorry for his actions, and revealed that he will donate his payments from Drogheda to the Rape Crisis centre in Dundalk for the remainder of this season.

“May I start by saying how deeply sorry I am for the comment I made on social media,” the statement reads. “The truth is I don’t really know why I did it as I have no reasoning behind it.

“It was a stupid and immature thing to do. And in doing so, I have hurt and let my family, club, manager, team-mates and the Drogheda fans down and I’m sure many more.

“I have only been at Drogheda United a short time and for them and Tim Clancy to take a chance on me I can only say I am truly sorry.

It is clear I still have some growing up to do in relation to how I conduct myself off the pitch as well as on it.

“If the club and fans can forgive me I would like to start that growing by donating any money that I receive from Drogheda United for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East based in Dundalk which has an outreach programme in Drogheda.

“I would also like to offer my time to promote awareness of such sensitive issues and I am also keen to learn how such issues can impact and affect people’s lives.

“Once again I’m sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

Aaron Gallagher
