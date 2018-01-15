  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points

Plus, have Liverpool shown other teams the only way to beat Manchester City?

By Paul Fennessy Monday 15 Jan 2018, 11:21 PM
9 hours ago 6,177 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3799428

1. Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class

PAUL POGBA PRODUCED the type of dominant performance tonight that gives an indication as to why Man United paid €105 million for his services.

The France international was a key figure in United’s 3-0 win over Stoke, as he assisted for both first-half goals and gave a good all-round performance.

Pogba now has the best assists-per-games ratio from any player in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues, while the fact that United are unbeaten in top-flight games he has played this season is another telling stat.

There is a caveat though — despite his masterful performance tonight, some critics will still have reservations, particularly as he was up against relegation-threatened Stoke who afforded Pogba plenty of time and space in midfield.

Paul Scholes’ suggestion that he doesn’t always control midfield and invariably thrives in a free role is an opinion shared by other critics, including Graeme Souness.

Speaking on Sky Sports tonight, Gary Neville also gave the impression that he could struggle “in the big games” as part of a two-man midfield, with his lack of positional discipline ensuring the opposition are afforded plenty of space to expose the Red Devils on the counter-attack.

Regardless of what his best position is though, it seems clear that United are much stronger with Pogba in the team.

2. Good to see Stephen Ireland back

Stephen Ireland has made some well-documented mistakes in the past. He was young and inexperienced when the controversy with the Irish team occurred, which was over 10 years ago now, and so the player deserves the benefit of the doubt.

At 31, you would hope he is more mature, and it would take a fairly mean spirited football fan not to wish him well after coming back from a long injury layoff tonight.

It was far from ideal circumstances for Ireland’s return, coming into a struggling side against one of the best teams in the Premier League.

He missed two decent chances in the first half and looked to be feeling the pace late on in particular, when a cynical foul he committed saw the player deservedly booked.

Yet after almost three years since his last Premier League start, the fact that Ireland completed 90 minutes was encouraging.

The Cork native will need to show more if he is to extend his Stoke career beyond the end of the season (his contract runs out in the summer), but the fact that he is at least back playing in the Premier League now is a big positive.

3. Is there only one way to stop Manchester City?

Liverpool ended Man City’s top-flight unbeaten run in spectacular fashion on Sunday, with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield.

The Reds earned the win by employing tactics that few teams have attempted against Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

The hosts attacked the Premier League leaders and pressed their centre-backs, regularly forcing them to make mistakes in the process.

Of course, Spurs also played quite an attacking game against City at the Etihad and ended up losing 4-1, so it is quite a risky policy.

And Liverpool, as good as they were going forward, were quite fortunate to get the three points in the end, and relied upon some exquisite finishing to get them over the line.

Whether other Premier League sides could match the Reds’ energy and prowess in front of goal when up against City is far from certain.

In addition, the plan of sticking a couple of men behind the ball and playing it long is perhaps not destined to failure. Crystal Palace did just that last month and were an injury-time missed penalty away from victory.

Others, including Bournemouth, West Ham, Huddersfield and Southampton have come desperately close to earning a point against Pep Guardiola’s men, only for a lack of concentration at the back seeing those sides conceding late goals.

So the idea that there is only one way to play against City is contentious at best — teams have had some success in frustrating them, but did not always get the good fortune their brave performances deserved.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne’>

Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than Â£100 million'
'Perhaps, in the summer he will cost even more than £100 million'
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
NFL
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Odell Beckham gives seal of approval as Giants edge closer to new head coach
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie