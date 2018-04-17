  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world

Borussia Dortmund will also be involved in a series of pre-season games in the States.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 4:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,615 Views 3 Comments
Liverpool will face Man United as part of their 2018 pre-season tour.
Liverpool will face Man United as part of their 2018 pre-season tour.
Liverpool will face Man United as part of their 2018 pre-season tour.
Updated at 17.11

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that Liverpool will play both Manchester clubs and Borussia Dortmund as part of an upcoming pre-season tour this summer.

The Reds last embarked on a similar stateside trip in 2016 and will return there this July to play three games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Dortmund on 22 July at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They will subsequently travel to face newly crowned Premier League champions Man City in the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on 25 July.

The Merseyside club will then end their tour with a match against Man United at Ann Arbor in Michigan Stadium, the second biggest ground in the world with a capacity of over 107,000, on 28 July.

There could, however, be a number of high-profile absentees from all the clubs involved — the World Cup final takes place on 15 July, with managers likely to give certain players an extended summer break as a result of their participation in the tournament.

About the author
