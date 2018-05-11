Man United unveil retro third kit for next season

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE unveiled their third kit for the 2018-19 season, inspired by the royal blue worn as the club won the 1968 European Cup.

United’s new navy blue effort, according to Adidas, features “yarn spun from Parley Ocean Plastic”, and will be worn for the first time on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

United will spend two weeks in America, and will start their tour with a game against Mexican side Club America in Arizona, before taking on MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara.

United will also face AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

The jersey is designed to create awarness of the problem of plastic in the ocean, while the gold detailing on the club crest pays homage to United’s 4-1 win over Benfica under Sir Matt Busby at Wembley 50 years ago.

United’s Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold, told the club’s official website: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club’s first European Cup win. This jersey represents an important moment for our club – when we became the first English team to win the competition.

“Adidas continues to demonstrate how forward thinking they are. We are all acutely aware of the threat of plastic to the environment and we are delighted to be able to raise further awareness with this recycled kit, which I am sure the fans will love.”

