Manchester City come from behind to take slender lead to Ashton Gate

Bristol City's Jamie Paterson (right) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battle for possession. Source: Martin Rickett

BRISTOL CITY LOOKED like threatening to inflict a first domestic defeat of the season on Manchester City in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

After performing superbly in the first half, the Championship club took a 1-0 lead into the break against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Bristol City, who knocked out Manchester United in the quarter-finals, went in front on the stroke of half-time thanks to a penalty from Bobby Reid.

England defender John Stones brought down Reid in the box when he lunged in for a tackle after Eliaquim Mangala put the home side under pressure with a poor pass.

But they didn’t have the upper hand for long. Ten minutes after the restart, Kevin De Bruyne scored to put the hosts back on level terms.

Pep Guardiola’s side will take a 2-1 lead to Ashton Gate for the second leg — which takes place two weeks from tonight — after Sergio Aguero headed home in added time.

More to follow…

Originally published 8:54 PM