  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester United hand first professional contract to 'gifted' ex-PSG teen

The French youngster has an exciting future ahead of him, according to academy head Nicky Butt.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 8:28 PM
12 hours ago 16,253 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3789280
Aliou Traore with Nicky Butt.
Image: ManUtd.com
Aliou Traore with Nicky Butt.
Aliou Traore with Nicky Butt.
Image: ManUtd.com

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that teenage midfielder Aliou Traore has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Traore only joined United in December, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain amid concerns of a lack of first-team opportunities with the Ligue 1 leaders.

Having only just turned 17, Traore has been tipped for big things and has been compared to his countryman Paul Pogba.

“Aliou is a tremendously gifted young player and we are all delighted to see him sign his first professional contract at Manchester United,” academy head Nicky Butt told ManUtd.com.

“Aliou will naturally need time to adapt, but he has an exciting future ahead of him and we are all looking forward to seeing his performances for the U18s in the second half of this season.”

United U18s coach Kieran McKenna told MUTV last month: “Traore is a boy we’ve been looking at for a while.

“He is a really powerful midfielder who likes to run box to box. He is very strong technically and is improving all the time.”

Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at ‘new chapter in Europe’

Double hero Delaney seals League One move after successful year in Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
Manchester United hand first professional contract to 'gifted' ex-PSG teen
FOOTBALL
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
BOXING
Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month
Cork's Noel Murphy to headline Times Square bill versus undefeated American next month
Amir Khan to ink with Hearn and Matchroom in bid to steer career back on track - report
'One of us might never fight for a world title again': Frampton return confirmed for 21 April
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie