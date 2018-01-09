Double hero Delaney seals League One move after successful year in Cork

Ryan Delaney in possession for Cork City. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LEAGUE ONE STRUGGLERS Rochdale have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 international defender Ryan Delaney on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Delaney joins the club from Championship side Burton Albion, with whom his contract was due to expire this summer. The centre-back had been unable to make a first-team breakthrough with Burton, having joined the club from Wexford in the summer of 2016.

He spent the 2017 season back in the SSE Airtricity League after joining Cork City on loan. Delaney, who made 49 appearances in all competitions, helped the club to win their first double. As well as the Premier Division and FAI Cup successes, he picked up President’s Cup and Munster Senior Cup medals with the Leesiders.

“I wanted to come to a club that would help me progress even further and I feel that, at this point in my career, Rochdale is going to be a good club to help me to do that,” Delaney told Rochdale’s official website.

“The last year has been very good for me and I enjoyed getting out playing football and getting regular games. I feel as though I’ve improved a lot over the last year, so hopefully I can keep on progressing.”

Delaney, who was named SWAI/SSE Airtricity player of the month for May, was rewarded for his performances for Cork City by being named in the PFAI team of the year.

He attracted interest from Irish clubs recently, with Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough confirming that enquiries had been made regarding his availability.

However, Delaney has opted to stay in England by transferring to Rochdale, who are currently in a relegation fight as they languish just one place above the bottom of England’s third tier.