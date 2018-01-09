  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double hero Delaney seals League One move after successful year in Cork

Ryan Delaney, who spent 2017 on loan at Cork City, has left Burton Albion to join Rochdale.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,223 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3789173

Ryan Delaney Ryan Delaney in possession for Cork City. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LEAGUE ONE STRUGGLERS Rochdale have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 international defender Ryan Delaney on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Delaney joins the club from Championship side Burton Albion, with whom his contract was due to expire this summer. The centre-back had been unable to make a first-team breakthrough with Burton, having joined the club from Wexford in the summer of 2016.

He spent the 2017 season back in the SSE Airtricity League after joining Cork City on loan. Delaney, who made 49 appearances in all competitions, helped the club to win their first double. As well as the Premier Division and FAI Cup successes, he picked up President’s Cup and Munster Senior Cup medals with the Leesiders.

“I wanted to come to a club that would help me progress even further and I feel that, at this point in my career, Rochdale is going to be a good club to help me to do that,” Delaney told Rochdale’s official website.

“The last year has been very good for me and I enjoyed getting out playing football and getting regular games. I feel as though I’ve improved a lot over the last year, so hopefully I can keep on progressing.”

Delaney, who was named SWAI/SSE Airtricity player of the month for May, was rewarded for his performances for Cork City by being named in the PFAI team of the year.

He attracted interest from Irish clubs recently, with Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough confirming that enquiries had been made regarding his availability.

However, Delaney has opted to stay in England by transferring to Rochdale, who are currently in a relegation fight as they languish just one place above the bottom of England’s third tier.

The $40m heist: How Tevez took China for the most expensive ride in football history

Jim McGuinness departs Beijing Guoan and hints at ‘new chapter in Europe’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie