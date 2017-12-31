  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends

It finished scoreless after a dramatic finale at Selhurst Park.

By AFP Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 11,098 Views 31 Comments
http://the42.ie/3775363
Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury late on at Selhurst Park today.
Image: John Walton
Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury late on at Selhurst Park today.
Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury late on at Selhurst Park today.
Image: John Walton

EDERSON STOPPED LUKA Milivojevic’s late penalty to save Manchester City from defeat today but a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace brought the Premier League leaders’ record-breaking 18 match winning run to an end.

Milivojevic was presented with the chance to seal a memorable victory for Roy Hodgson’s relegation-threatened side when Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Raheem Sterling in the 90th minute.

But the Palace winger struck his spot-kick too close to Ederson, allowing the City keeper to preserve his side’s 21-game unbeaten start to the league campaign.

However City’s failure to score in a league game for the first time since last April meant they fell short in their bid to equal Bayern Munich 19-game winning run of four years ago, the longest in Europe’s five major leagues.

And City’s afternoon was further soured when Kevin De Bruyne was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious looking injury immediately after the spot-kick following an ugly challenge by Palace substitute Jason Puncheon.

Hodgson claimed before the game there was “no magic formula” to competing with City, insisting his Palace side’s hopes of getting something from the game hinged on working hard, and defending well while maintaining an attacking threat.

The manager could be satisfied that during the opening 45 minutes his players stuck to the prescribed plan to the extent that by the half-time break, the frustration among Guardiola’s players was plain to see.

City had started well enough, piecing together a series of fluent early moves that suggested the home defence would face a long and testing afternoon.

However, there was an early sign the visitors might not be at their best when a breakdown in communication between Eliaquim Mangala and Ederson led to the keeper directing an attempted clearance against his centre-back, presenting Christian Benteke with an early opportunity.

Mangala recovered to deflect the striker’s shot away to safety but the mix-up was the first of too many for the league leaders during the first half.

Both sides were forced into early changes with Palace captain in Scott Dann being stretchered off after in the 19th minute and City striker Gabriel Jesus following shortly after with what appeared to be groin problem.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus receives treatment.

- Reshuffle -
The subsequent reshuffle appeared to affect the visitors more, with Palace growing more into the game the longer the half went on.

Sergio Aguero, Jesus’s replacement, struck the post in the 28th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area but that proved to be a rare moment of concern for home keeper Wayne Hennessey.

And while Palace were unable to carve out many clear chances at the other end, Wilfried Zaha was a constant threat down the Palace left, frequently getting the better of City right-back Kyle Walker.

An animated conversation between De Bruyne and Leroy Sane confirmed the sense that City were growing increasingly uncomfortable and Sane — who was particularly ineffective — received a yellow card on the stroke of half-time when he kicked the ball away in frustration after being caught offside.

Palace had adopted a very different approach to that pursued by Newcastle, City previous opponents, before the break.

But they found it far harder to be as expansive after the restart when City finally began to move through the gears.

Benteke grew more isolated up front and Zaha found he had less space to work with as City pressed forward and began to give Hennessey the busy afternoon he would have anticipated.

The keeper, though, proved up to the task and never more so that when he positioned himself well to block Sane’s close range volley at the far post.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League - Selhurst Park Roy Hodgson and Pep Guardiola after the match. Source: Steven Paston

De Bruyne shot straight at Hennessey and then saw an effort blocked by Martin Kelly but, despite dominating possession, City struggled to find openings in a well-drilled Palace backline.

And they should have entered the final 14 minutes of the game needing a goal to get back on level terms after Andros Townsend missed the home side’s best chance of the half before Milivojevic was handed his late chance to clinch the points.

© AFP 2017

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

United’s Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash

Dubliner Graham Carey produced an absolute wonder strike for Plymouth

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
United's Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash
Liverpool fans fuming as Nike name Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona kit advertisement
FOOTBALL
Job search - Notts Forest now looking for a 10th manager since 2012
Job search - Notts Forest now looking for a 10th manager since 2012
Klopp delighted with 'perfect' Liverpool after come-from-behind Leicester win
Mourinho questions referee Pawson's 'disappointing' non-penalty call
HURLING
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
So long, lads: 15 inter-county hurling stars who called it a day in 2017
18 for 18: Multi-talented Jack Canning hoping to follow in the footsteps of his famous uncle Joe
Quiz: Do you know what county these 2017 hurling club winners are from?
MANCHESTER UNITED
As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Premier League
As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Premier League
Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher
Jose Mourinho suggests Jurgen Klopp guilty of hypocrisy over Virgil van Dijk deal
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Longford snap up Rovers midfielder despite contract offer from Belgium
Former League of Ireland favourite returns to Cork City after 6 years in Britain
Sadlier's time to shine with Cork and your ridiculously early 2018 League of Ireland predictions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie