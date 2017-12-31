United's Young facing 3-match ban after being charged over Tadic clash

MANCHESTER UNITED’S ASHLEY Young could miss up to three Premier League games after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following a clash with Dusan Tadic.

Young appeared to elbow the Southampton midfielder in the stomach as they jostled at a corner during the second half of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford yesterday.

The England international has until 5pm today to respond. His potential absence is another headache for United boss Jose Mourinho, who is already without a host of first-team players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for a month with a knee injury and Romelu Lukaku is set to miss two games with a head injury sustained against the Saints. Young filled in at right-back on Saturday with Antonio Valencia sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Chris Smalling are also sidelined.

An FA statement read: “Young’s charge follows an incident during Saturday’s game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. He has until 5pm today [31/12/17] to respond.”

In a separate incident, Swansea City right-back Kyle Naughton has been hit with the same charge after appearing to stamp on Watford’s Stefano Okaka during the Welsh club’s 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.