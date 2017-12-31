Dubliner Graham Carey produced an absolute wonder strike for Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle's Graham Carey. Source: Simon Galloway/EMPICS Sport

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE WERE left frustrated yesterday when the concession of an injury-time goal saw them held to a 2-2 draw away to Blackpool in League One. However, Irish attacking midfielder Graham Carey certainly wasn’t to blame.

Carey, Plymouth’s top goalscorer this season, fired in his seventh of the campaign in all competitions in spectacular fashion on the stroke of half-time.

The 28-year-old Dubliner, who also has eight assists to his name this term, appeared to be running into a dead end when he chased a ball that had been flicked on by Ryan Taylor, who got his head to Sonny Bradley’s defensive clearance.

But Carey produced something special to double Plymouth’s lead, unleashing a stunning strike on the run. Although the ball was too high for Blackpool goalkeeper Ben Williams to reach, it dipped at just the right moment and ended up in the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Carey and Plymouth, their 2-0 lead was cancelled out in the second half as Colin Daniel and Viv Solomon-Otabor scored to give Blackpool a share of the spoils.

A win would have moved Plymouth above Blackpool and into 15th place, but instead they remain just above the relegation zone in 20th spot in England’s third tier.

Nevertheless, Carey has continued the kind of personal form that saw him become a key player for the club last season as they were promoted by finishing second in League Two.

Yesterday’s goal further enhanced the growing popularity of the former Celtic trainee among Plymouth Argyle fans.

Just witnessed a work of pure genius from Graham Carey ⚽💚 — Dan Whelan (@dannavaro5) December 30, 2017

Does Graham Carey know how to score a shit goal? #pafc — Tom Harris (@_tooooom17) December 30, 2017

Give Graham Carey the captaincy, the keys to the city, the Nobel peace prize, hell take me — Louis (@Louis_Killick) December 30, 2017

Graham Carey. Best player in league 1 — Sam Carter (@NUFCarter) December 30, 2017

Graham Carey the magician — Tom (@tomrowe07) December 30, 2017