Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE submitted an application to the English Football Association with hopes that they will be granted permission to start their own professional women’s team.

If approved, the Red Devils’ ladies would enter the second tier of the Women’s Super League and would offer a career pathway for players who graduate from the Girls’ Regional Talent Club.

United has already seen upwards of 15 of its graduates playing international football in the 2017-18 season alone, but players have had to go elsewhere to play in England’s top divisions.

A restructure and rebrand — which will see the Women’s Super League 1 (WSL1) become the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Super League 2 (WSL2) renamed the Women’s Championship — has opened the door as clubs have to re-apply for their licences.

Should the application prove successful, the women’s team would be based at United’s long-serving training centre at The Cliff.

Announcing the move on Wednesday evening, the club’s executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, said:

We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first-ever professional women’s team and has submitted an application to enter WSL2.

“The FA has provided excellent support through the process and we believe that launching a team in WSL2 would give many more of our graduates from the Regional Talent Club the chance to establish themselves as first-team players.

“The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men’s first team and offer academy players a clear route to top-level football within the club.”

