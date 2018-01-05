  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 6 January, 2018
Jesse Lingard's incredible form continues as he proves the difference for Man United once again

They left it late but Jose Mourinho’s side slipped past Derby County to book a place in the Fourth Round.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 10:36 PM
8 hours ago 7,911 Views 49 Comments
http://the42.ie/3784173
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

JESSE LINGARD AGAIN came up with the goods and Romelu Lukaku was also on target as Manchester United left it late to seal a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Derby County.

England midfielder Lingard let fly from outside the area with six minutes remaining for his fifth goal in his past six outings to finally break the resistance of the spirited Rams.

It was a huge relief for a United side that appeared destined for a frustrating third-round replay having wasted a glut of chances, and Lukaku made sure of the win in the closing stages.

Marcus Rashford was the guiltiest party in the first half with a poor point-blank header that he tamely nodded against the post.

The England forward was unlucky to see another effort crash against the woodwork in the second half, while Paul Pogba was also profligate.

Manchester United v Derby County - Emirates FA Cup - Old Trafford Jose Mourinho shows his frustration as his Manchester United side miss another chance against Derby County. Source: Mike Egerton

Lingard and Lukaku spared the home side’s blushes, but questions will remain over United’s ability to get over the line in games, with the 2-0 win over Everton last time out ending a run of four matches without a victory – including a shock 2-1 defeat to Bristol City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'
