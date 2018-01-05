As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup

Flag

7:49PM · FRIDAY

TEAM NEWS!

So, the big update from the Liverpool camp is that Virgil van Dijk makes his debut after that mammoth £75m transfer from Southampton.

He’ll play alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the defence while the defence also includes goalkeeper Loris Karius and Andrew Roberston.

James Milner and Roberto Firmino also start but there’s no Mo Salah – he was given some time off to head to the CAF awards (where he was voted African Player of the Year).

Liverpool XI: Karius, Robertson, Matip, Van Dijk, Gomez, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino, Lallana.

Subs: Ward, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Klavan, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.