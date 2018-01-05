Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS again dismissed Manchester City’s quadruple chances, the Catalan coach claiming he would need 32 players to compete for four trophies.

City are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Guardiola’s men have a favourable last-16 tie against Basel coming up in the Champions League.

Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium for an FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday, with Guardiola’s side then in EFL Cup semi-final action against Bristol City on Tuesday, as the club’s busy schedule continues.

City’s domestic dominance – they remain unbeaten outside of a dead-rubber loss at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League – has inevitably led to suggestions they could match Arsenal’s Invincibles of the 2003-04 season.

But Guardiola believes City require a much larger pool of players if they are to collect multiple honours at the end of the season.

Quizzed on the team’s quadruple chances, he told reporters: “Maybe [ask] that question in March or April, if we are still in four competitions, we can talk.

“But tomorrow is the FA Cup first round [sic] so thinking about the four competitions is an illusion, it’s not realistic. We would need 32 players to play four competitions and it is not realistic to have 32 players.

“Our priority is the next one, priority is tomorrow. Training, rest good and play at 3pm in the afternoon, then Bristol. Our intention is to not drop any games.

“Of course we will rotate some players, but it is Burnley, they don’t concede goals, they are so strong physically. We’ll try not to drop any competitions.”

City have been tipped to reinforce the squad this month, with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez among their reported targets.

But Guardiola will not press City’s board for additions, the Catalan accepting that pushing through deals at this time of the season is challenging.

“In Barcelona, Bayern and here I never push [for transfers],” Guardiola said. “The clubs I work with do their best. We’re working now for this month and also for the future.

“If it happens it happens. I will work with the players I have. The toughest time to buy players is now. We need something, as we’re in four competitions, but if nothing happens we’ll go with the guys we have and look in the second team to move forward.”

Burnley’s 3-0 loss at the Etihad in October is their joint-heaviest defeat of the season, with Sean Dyche’s side flying high in seventh place in the Premier League despite a five-game winless run.

“What [Dyche] has done so far is amazing,” Guardiola said. “After five or six Premier League title contenders, Burnley are next and they make amazing results at all contenders.

“It’s a tough draw for us tomorrow but of course we want to go forward with that competition as well.”

