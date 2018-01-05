  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop

The world’s most expensive defender had a night to remember as his side got the better of Everton.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 10:20 PM
8 hours ago 18,027 Views 72 Comments
http://the42.ie/3784161

VIRGIL VAN DIJK immediately began repaying his £75million transfer fee as he scored Liverpool’s winner in a 2-1 FA Cup third-round triumph over Merseyside rivals Everton.

The former Southampton star, who this month became the world’s most expensive defender, headed in the winner six minutes from time on a night not short on controversy at Anfield.

Having bemoaned the decision to award Everton a penalty in last month’s Premier League draw between the two, Jurgen Klopp saw his side get the benefit of some considerable doubt for another spot-kick call on Friday.

Mason Holgate was the man punished for a supposed foul on Adam Lallana just inside the area and James Milner stepped up to convert his first goal of the season.

Tempers flared before the interval and Holgate was again at the centre of it, shoving Roberto Firmino into the crowd to prompt an angry reaction from the Liverpool forward.

Liverpool v Everton - FA Cup - Third Round - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

Sigurdsson then brought Everton level in the 67th minute, capping a fine breakaway to stun the home fans as the visitors had offered little in attack up to that point.

Sam Allardyce’s side, who confirmed the signing of striker Cenk Tosun at half-time, looked livelier after that but suffered the late blow of Van Dijk’s decider as Liverpool made it a club-record 16 games unbeaten against Everton.

Wayne Rooney proved a little too enthusiastic in his early challenge on Joe Gomez as his mistimed attempt to win the ball back following a poor touch earned the former England striker a yellow card.

With Mohamed Salah sidelined for a home side featuring six changes and no Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane had the chance to step out from the shadow of the man who beat him to the African Footballer of the Year award, but shot well wide of the target from 25 yards.

The hosts had to defend doggedly to shut down a promising attack for Everton in the 24th minute, with Van Dijk playing his part to thwart them before Milner side-footed a volley wide of the far post at the other end.

Lallana tried to turn in the box but took a tumble under close attention from Holgate, with Milner coolly converting from 12 yards.

Controversy stirred just before the break as Firmino and Holgate clashed after the Brazilian was pushed into the crowd by his opponent, with the two squaring up amid ugly scenes.

An out-of-sorts Rooney was replaced early in the second half by the young Ademola Lookman as Allardyce sought a route back into the contest, though his side could have fallen 2-0 behind soon after when Gomez badly miscued a straightforward back-post header.

Liverpool v Everton - FA Cup - Third Round - Anfield Sigurdsson celebrates after conjuring Everton's equaliser. Source: Peter Byrne

Everton came close to capitalising on that let-off as Sigurdsson’s swinging free-kick caused problems for a nervy Loris Karius, with the Reds ultimately escaping unharmed.

The headlines looked to have been written when Van Dijk climbed to meet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s excellent cross, only to direct his header at Jordan Pickford.

And Liverpool fell victim to a sucker-punch when Sigurdsson brilliantly stroked home at the end of a rapid counter-attack led by Lookman.

Van Dijk, though, insisted on being the centre of attention and nodded in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s late corner to spark jubilant celebrations.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup

Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton announce signing of Â£25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
FOOTBALL
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
LIVERPOOL
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
A dream Liverpool debut for Van Dijk as he nets late Merseyside derby winner in front of the Kop
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Chelsea set to beat Spurs and sign Everton midfielder Barkley for £15m
LEINSTER
'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'
'He's slightly different to the other back rowers we have'
Jack McGrath to lead Leinster as Rory Best returns for Ulster
Garry Ringrose is just happy to be back

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie