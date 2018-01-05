Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Corey Whelan will spend the remainder of this season on loan at Yeovil Town.
Liverpool’s U23 captain celebrated his 20th birthday with a new contract last month, and the Reds have decided to farm him out to the League Two side so he can gain experience playing senior football.
Chester-born defender Whelan, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his two Irish parents, can play anywhere across the backline and is seen as a real prospect for both club and country.
Having first represented Ireland at U17 level, he has progressed through the ranks — making his U21 debut against Kosovo last year.
Ahead of linking up with Yeovil, who are currently 20th in England’s fourth tier, he tweeted:
