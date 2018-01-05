  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 5 January, 2018
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season

Reds U23 captain Corey Whelan has been farmed out to Yeovil Town to gain first-team experience.

By Ben Blake Friday 5 Jan 2018, 12:21 PM
6 hours ago 7,916 Views 2 Comments
Liverpool U23 v Manchester United U23 - Premier League 2 - Anfield Whelan is the Liverpool U23 skipper. Source: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Corey Whelan will spend the remainder of this season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Liverpool’s U23 captain celebrated his 20th birthday with a new contract last month, and the Reds have decided to farm him out to the League Two side so he can gain experience playing senior football.

Chester-born defender Whelan, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his two Irish parents, can play anywhere across the backline and is seen as a real prospect for both club and country.

Corey Whelan In action for Ireland's U21s. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having first represented Ireland at U17 level, he has progressed through the ranks — making his U21 debut against Kosovo last year.

Ahead of linking up with Yeovil, who are currently 20th in England’s fourth tier, he tweeted:

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town complete deal for Cork-born Waterford striker

‘I congratulated Declan after the game’ – Praise for Irish youngster’s man-of-the-match performance at Wembley

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

