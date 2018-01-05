Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season

Whelan is the Liverpool U23 skipper. Source: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Corey Whelan will spend the remainder of this season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Liverpool’s U23 captain celebrated his 20th birthday with a new contract last month, and the Reds have decided to farm him out to the League Two side so he can gain experience playing senior football.

Chester-born defender Whelan, who qualifies for the Boys in Green through his two Irish parents, can play anywhere across the backline and is seen as a real prospect for both club and country.

In action for Ireland's U21s. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having first represented Ireland at U17 level, he has progressed through the ranks — making his U21 debut against Kosovo last year.

Ahead of linking up with Yeovil, who are currently 20th in England’s fourth tier, he tweeted:

