'I congratulated Declan after the game' - Praise for Irish youngster's man-of-the-match performance at Wembley

Dele Alli vies for the ball with West Ham's Declan Rice, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium.

IRELAND U21 PLAYER Declan Rice caught the eye with his performance at centre-back in West Ham’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Wembley last night.

The 18-year-old was excellent as the Hammers ground out a hard-fought draw despite relentless pressure on their goal for much of the match.

Rice is considered one of Irish football’s best young prospects — he can also play in midfield, where he has lined out for Noel King’s U21 side, with the London-born player as assured on the ball as he is at defending his goal.

It’s rare for Irish teenagers to be given a chance to play Premier League football, but last night was Rice’s 16th appearance in total for this campaign, having made his Premier League debut off the bench on the final day of last season.

Rice has featured 13 times in the Premier League in total and previously played the full 90 minutes away to Manchester City, drawing praise for aspects of his performance despite the Hammers ultimately losing 2-1.

But last night was arguably his best display at senior level so far, as he helped keep some of the finest attacking players in the Premier League relatively quiet.

His goalkeeper, Adrian, was among Rice’s many admirers, afterwards commenting on the official West Ham site: “I congratulated Declan after the game, because it was a big match in a massive stadium against a good team like Tottenham.

“He did very well in defence, he did his job, so I have to congratulate him.”

David Moyes was also impressed, telling Nathan Murphy of Newstalk’s Off the Ball that Rice “played really well” and has a “great attitude”.

There were plenty of people noting Rice’s assured showing on Twitter too, while the player himself was suitably delighted.

Massive Point Tonight, Boys Were Excellent, Delighted To Have Picked Up My First Man Of The Match Award🙌, Looking Forward To My First FA CUP Match Now❤⚒ #COYI — DR (@_DeclanRice) January 4, 2018

As resolute a performance as you will see, wasn’t pretty at times but you have to give huge credit to the players. Declan Rice looks a class act and Masuaku’s ability for Ayew’s chance in the second half was unreal, never had that in the locker! 😂⚒ #TOTWHU — Matthew Etherington (@mattyethers) January 4, 2018

Declan Rice.

18 years old.

Man of the match.

👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NhlflOcdCJ — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 4, 2018

Fantastic to see @_DeclanRice playing so well at Wembley and against a top spurs side. A boy who is obsessed with the game and getting better each day. He thoroughly deserves the praise he is receiving at the moment 👏👏👏 — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) January 4, 2018

The youngster has impressed with the Ireland U21s and a senior debut is surely not far off if Rice maintains his current level of performance.

Rice was named Ireland U17 player of the year last March, while he was invited to train with the senior squad in May, having previously impressed for the Boys in Green’s U19s side in the Uefa Elite qualifying round.

