Croatian footballing legend appointed as Bosnia's national coach

FORMER CROATIA STAR Robert Prosinecki was appointed on Thursday as the new coach of Bosnia’s national team, replacing Mehmed Bazdarevic following his failure in World Cup qualifiers.

The 49-year old was picked “unanimously” by the Bosnia Football Federation’s executive committee, its vice president Milorad Sofrenic told reporters.

Prosinecki’s international experience was key to the decision, according to Sofrenic.

A former star of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Prosinecki was also assistant coach to Croatia’s national team from 2006 to 2010 and Azerbaijan’s coach from 2014 to 2017.

Prosinecki should sign his contract in the coming days, shortly before friendly matches against the United States and Mexico in late January.

“The contract will include the qualifiers of Euro 2020 and we hope the final round,” said Jasmin Bakovic, the federation’s general secretary.

After retiring from the pitch, Prosinecki also coached Belgrade’s Red Star from 2010 to 2012, the club with which he won the Champions League in 1991 — the biggest trophy win in the history of Yugoslav football.

Since gaining independence in 1992, Bosnia has qualified only for the final phase of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. At the time the national team was led by Safet Susic, who was replaced by Bazdarevic in late 2014.

Up against Prosinecki for the coaching job was Amar Osim, son of another Yugoslav football legend, Ivica Osim.

