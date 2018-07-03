This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maradona offers to manage Argentina for free after World Cup 2018 flop

The Albiceleste suffered a second-round elimination in Russia with a thrilling 4-3 defeat to France.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 1:56 PM
27 minutes ago 832 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4105858

DIEGO MARADONA HAS offered to manage Argentina for free in the wake of their disappointing showing at World Cup 2018.

The Albiceleste headed to Russia as outsiders for global glory, but were expected to go well if they could bring the best out of mercurial forward Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona superstar was unable to provide the spark required of him, with too much expectation placed on the shoulders of one player as those around him struggled.

Argentina did stumble their way through to the last 16, but manager Jorge Sampaoli faced intense criticism before and after a thrilling 4-3 second-round defeat to France.

His future is now being seriously called into question, along with that of Messi, with it expected that a new era in Argentine football will soon be opened.

Maradona would jump at the chance to join that project if asked, with the 1986 World Cup winner prepared to work without payment for the good of his country.

He told Telesur: “Yes, and I would do it for free. I wouldn’t ask for anything in return.”

Maradona has already spent one spell at the Argentina helm, with that stint taking in the 2010 World Cup. He was unable to replicate the success of his playing days in a coaching capacity, with a 4-0 defeat to Germany suffered at the quarter-final stage.

An iconic figure has, however, remained a passionate follower of his nation’s fortunes and was a lively presence in the stands throughout their campaign in Russia.

His antics often saw him make headlines for all of the wrong reasons, with his goal celebrations and general health called into question, but he has always been quick to hit back at his critics.

That remains the case as Russia 2018 continues without Argentina, with an all-time great eager to point out that he never wanted to see his country fail despite what some might think.

He added: “People think I am happy but my heart is heavy. I feel really bad that everything we built with so much effort we destroyed so easily.”

Whoever guides Argentina forward, their focus is already starting to shift towards future challenges. A Copa America quest is to be taken in on Brazilian soil in 2019, while another qualification campaign will need to be successfully negotiated if the Albiceleste are to be back in the hunt for World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.

Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign

Ireland defender Lenihan caps fine few months by signing long-term deal at Blackburn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
WORLD CUP 2018
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
Denmark striker Jorgensen receives death threats after World Cup penalty miss
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign
FIFA WORLD CUP
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie