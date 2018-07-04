This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona

England reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia on penalties.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,264 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4108213
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

DIEGO MARADONA BELIEVES Colombia were victims of a ‘monumental theft’ in their World Cup last-16 defeat to England and laid into the performance of referee Mark Geiger.

Maradona, whose famous ‘Hand of God’ goal helped knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, nailed his colours to the Colombian mast after Argentina were eliminated at the hands of France and was pictured wearing the team’s jersey on social media.

However, Colombia’s hopes were ended by a 4-3 shoot-out loss, despite Yerry Mina’s second-half stoppage-time goal cancelling out Harry Kane’s penalty to earn a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Jose Pekerman’s side received six bookings in a tempestuous match, but Maradona says Colombia can feel robbed and questioned the decision of FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina to appoint American official Geiger.

Speaking to teleSUR, he said:

I saw a monumental theft on the pitch. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but the players are not to blame for this.

“Here is a gentleman [Collina] who is the one who decides to choose a referee by just googling him. He cannot be put in to referee a match of this magnitude.”

Maradona, whose celebration of Argentina’s dramatic win over Nigeria that sealed a place in the knockout stages will provide one of the lasting memories of Russia 2018, was particularly scathing of Geiger’s decision to award a spot-kick to England when Kane was dragged to ground by Carlos Sanchez.

When asked what his biggest objection was, he replied: “The penalty. The penalty was not a penalty.

“It was Kane’s fault. The rules allow for VAR assistance, yes or no? Why did he not ask for the VAR? It is not possible, this has to be denounced.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Wexford native Delaney rewarded with extended deal at League One club

Barcelona deny claims club’s former president illegally bought a liver for Eric Abidal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
ENGLAND
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
MEXICO
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie