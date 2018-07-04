Wexford native Delaney rewarded with extended deal at League One club

RYAN DELANEY’S IMPRESSIVE performances during the second-half of last season have been rewarded with an extended contract at Rochdale, as the Irish defender commits his long-term future to the League One club.

Wexford native Delaney joined Rochdale last December and featured 21 times during the 2017/18 campaign as Keith Hill’s side narrowly avoided relegation from the third tier on the final day of the season.

The 21-year-old had been on loan at Cork City for the 2017 League of Ireland campaign, becoming a key member of John Caulfield’s side as they achieved a league and cup double.

Delaney’s outstanding performances for Cork earned him a place in the PFAI Team of the Year, before he returned to England to join Rochdale from Burton Albion, where he struggled to make the breakthrough.

An Ireland U21 international, Delaney impressed for Rochdale last term and having initially signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club, is now contracted at Spotland Stadium until 2021.

“The manager has shown faith in me, so hopefully now I can prove it and give something back to him,” he said.

“Over the last six months I think the Gaffer and the coaching staff have helped me to improve a lot. Hopefully now in the following years I can keep on improving.”

