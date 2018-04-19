  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long

The Spaniard has been found guilty of violent conduct by the FA.

By Ben Blake Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,154 Views 1 Comment
Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three games.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) have banned Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso for three matches after his high tackle on Southampton striker Shane Long.

In the 43rd minute of last weekend’s Premier League meeting, the Spanish wing-back caught Ireland international Long with a stamp in an incident that referee Mike Dean claimed he didn’t see.

The challenge went unpunished but video evidence was sent to an Independent Regulatory Commission, who have found him guilty of violent conduct.

Alonso will now miss a rematch of that fixture as Chelsea face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, while he must also sit out tonight’s league game against Burnley and the upcoming fixture with Swansea.

Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season

Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality

