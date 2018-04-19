Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) have banned Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso for three matches after his high tackle on Southampton striker Shane Long.

In the 43rd minute of last weekend’s Premier League meeting, the Spanish wing-back caught Ireland international Long with a stamp in an incident that referee Mike Dean claimed he didn’t see.

The challenge went unpunished but video evidence was sent to an Independent Regulatory Commission, who have found him guilty of violent conduct.

Alonso will now miss a rematch of that fixture as Chelsea face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, while he must also sit out tonight’s league game against Burnley and the upcoming fixture with Swansea.

