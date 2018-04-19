Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB have this morning put out the first official pictures of their home kit for next season.

Having gone retro a year ago to mark the club’s 125th anniversary, manufacturers New Balance have decided to bring back the buttoned collar this time around.

As usual, it will be all-red with a white trim, while current sponsor Standard Chartered remains.

Liverpool players Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Source: Twitter/LFC

The Reds, who face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Roma next Tuesday, will wear the new strip from the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign and it’s available to pre-order from today.

What do you think of it? We prefer the current one, to be honest.

The Reds pull on the new 2018/19 Home Kit for the first time. 🔴🔴🔴https://t.co/HQ4Syxw7Z4 #ThisMeansMore pic.twitter.com/d6lx0tZ7ge — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2018

