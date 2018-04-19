  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season

The collar is back on New Balance’s latest offering.

By Ben Blake Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 3,647 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3965870

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB have this morning put out the first official pictures of their home kit for next season.

Having gone retro a year ago to mark the club’s 125th anniversary, manufacturers New Balance have decided to bring back the buttoned collar this time around.

As usual, it will be all-red with a white trim, while current sponsor Standard Chartered remains.

Liverpool home kit Liverpool players Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Source: Twitter/LFC

The Reds, who face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Roma next Tuesday, will wear the new strip from the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign and it’s available to pre-order from today.

What do you think of it? We prefer the current one, to be honest.

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

