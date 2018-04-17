Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long

MARCOS ALONSO HAS been charged with violent conduct by the FA for his tackle on Shane Long at the weekend.

The Chelsea defender appeared to stand on the back of the Ireland international’s calf as the Blues trailed Southampton by two goals.

Mike Dean didn’t punish Alonso for the challenge and Chelsea went on to claim a 3-2 win.

Alonso has until 6pm tomorrow to respond to the charge. He faces missing Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final tie with Mark Hughes’ Saints side, coincidentally, on Sunday.