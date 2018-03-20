  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Baseball player kills and eats bull that broke his elbow

Texas pitcher Martin Perez is not the forgiving kind.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 7:51 AM
THE BULL THAT charged at Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez on his ranch in Venezuela was not given the opportunity to do so again.

Perez, who fell and broke his non-pitching elbow as he tried to get out of the way of the animal, said the freak accident from December led to the bull becoming dinner.

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez told reporters after his start on Sunday.

It was good meat. No more bull.”

According to Perez, he called his brother after he had surgery on his non-throwing elbow in Texas about the bull, and the decision was made to slaughter him.

During Sunday’s Cactus League game, Perez allowed just one hit in five innings, showing he is ahead of his rehabilitation schedule.

“I’m good to go,” said Perez, who owned a 4.82 ERA last season for Texas.

West Indies’ nailbiting win is bad news for Ireland’s Cricket World Cup hopes

