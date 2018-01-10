Last-gasp goal sees Mayo held by Leitrim in their first competitive game since All-Ireland final

Mayo 0-13

Leitrim 1-10

Colm Gannon reports from MacHale Park

A LAST SECOND Brendan Gallagher goal saw Leitrim secure a draw against Mayo in MacHale Park on a wet and cold Wednesday night. The Leitrim player looked to have punched the ball to the net from close range amid a mass of bodies to deny Mayo a winning start to the year.

Mayo looked to have won the game with three late points from Ciaran Tracey (two) and James McCormack, after they had battle back from trailing Leitrim for long periods of the contest.

A new-look Mayo side with nine debutants and two returning old faces trailed by two points at the break, after Leitirm hit a 15-minute purple patch before the short whistle, where they kicked seven points without reply to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the turn around. Mayo got off to a great start leading 0-5 to 0-1 thanks to scores from newboys Fionn McDonagh, Ross Egan and Ciaran Tracey, along with scores from Alan Freeman and Neil Douglas.

Brendan Gallagher, who kicked four first-half points, had registered the first score of the day from a free to get things going. It all looked to be going Mayo’s way, but Leitrim took control of the game in the second quarter with Gallagher adding three more points along with fine scores from Eoin Ward, Aiden Flynn, Keith Keegan and Damien Moran to go in two points to the good.

Mayo got a chance to push themselves in front again six minutes into the second half when James Stretton was pulled down for a penalty, but Alan Freeman’s effort was easily saved by Diarmuid McKiernan in the Leitrim goal.

The visitors pushed three clear thanks to a fine free from distance by Niall McGovern on 48 minutes. Mayo quickly responded with a point from corner back Aiden Butler to cut the gap back to just two 25 minutes after they had last raised the white flag. Jason Gibbons cut the margin back to a single point with a well-taken effort from distance nine minutes later, as Mayo began to dominate possession, but failed to convert the chances presented to them.

They squared it up at nine points each when Adam Gallagher kept his cool to swing over a nice score, but parity lasted all of 30 seconds, before Keith Beirne bisected the posts from a tight angle to put his side back in front by a point again. Peter Naughton levelled it up with a point from close range with five minutes to go, throwing his man with a great dummy solo in the build up.

Scores

Mayo: Ciaran Tracey, (0-3, 1f), Alan Freeman (0-2, 2f); Neil Douglas (0-1), Ross Egan (0-1), Fionn McDonagh (0-1), Aidan Butler (0-1), Jason Gibbons (0-1), Adam Gallagher (0-1), Peter Naughton (0-1), James McCormack (0-1)

Leitrim: Aiden Flynn (0-1), Brendan Gallagher (1-4 3f),, Eoin Warde (0-1), Keith Keegan (0-1), Damien Moran (0-1), Niall McGovern (0-1), Keith Beirne (0-1)

Mayo

1. Paddy O’Malley (Westport)

2. Marcus Park (Knockmore)

3. Ger McDonagh (Castlebar Mitchels)

4. Aidan Butler (Claremorris)

5. James Stretton (Claremorris)

21. Shane Nally (Garrymore)

7. James McCormack (Claremorris)

8. Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels)

9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Neil Douglas (Castlebar Mitchels)

12. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

13. Ross Egan (Aghamore)

14. Alan Freeman (Aghamore)

15. Ciaran Treacy (Ballina Stephenites)

Subs: 23. Jason Gibbons (Ballintubber) for Moran, 28. Adam Gallagher for Moran, 24. Oisin McLoughlin for Egan, 26. Peter Naughton (Knockmore) for Freeman, 22. Mattie Ruane for Flynn, 25. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for Nally

Leitrim

Diarmuid McKiernan (Gaeil na hAilne)

2. Liam Ryan (Gael na Meilge)

4. Michael McWeeney (Naomh Mhuire Cill Tochairt)

28. Matthew Murphy (Beal an Atha Moir Sean Ui Eislin)

20. James O’Brien (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainin)

17. Keith Keegan (Maothail)

7. Shane Quinn (Maothail)

8. Donal Wrynn (Naomh Cailian)

9. Colm Moreton (Gaeil Liatroma)

10. Conor Gaffen (Droim Oir Bhealaigh)

6. Eoin Ward (Carraig Alainn)

5. James Rooney (Gleann an Chairthe/Cluainin)

13. Aiden Flynn (Gaeil Liatroma)

14. Darragh Rooney (Gaeil na Meilge)

11. Brendan Gallagher (Sairsealagh Leachmhan)

Subs: 19. Damien Moran (Barr na Cuile) for Moreton; 24. Niall McGovern Beal an Atha Moir Sean Ui Eislin) for Wrynn, 21. James Mitchel (Maothail) for Ryan, 25. Noel Plunkett (Achadh Mhaolain) for O’Brien, 15. Darren Carbey (Cluain) for Gaffney, 23. Conor Gallagher Sairsealagh Leachmhan) for Ward

Ref: Shane Heir (Galway)

