Maughan's son starts for Mayo U20s while Roscommon boss Curran makes two changes

MAYO AND ROSCOMMON have named their teams for Sunday’s EirGrid Connacht U2o football championship final at Dr Hyde Park.

Mayo boss Mike Solan makes one change with Johnny Maughan – son of ex-Mayo and Roscommon boss John – replacing Rory Brickenden at corner-back.

Roscommon manager Shane Curran shows two enforced changes, with Damien Duff and Ciaran Sugrue coming in for the suspended Liam Cregg and injured Conor Shanagher.

The game throws-in at 1pm.

Mayo

1. Patrick O Malley (Westport)

2. Johnny Maughan (Castlebar Mitchels)

3. Brian O Malley (Westport)

4. John Cunnane (Ballyhaunis)

5. Paul Lambert (Westport)

6. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

7. Cathal Horan (Kilmovee)

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Evan O Brien (Ballinrobe)

10. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore)

11. Ryan O Donoghue (Belmullet – captain)

12. Oisin McLoughlin (Westport)

13. John Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

14. Ross Egan (Aghamore)

15. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Roscommon

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin)

2. Damien Duff (Clann na nGael)

3. Luke Mollahan (Elphin)

4. Lorcan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Aidan Dowd (Western Gaels)

6. Evan Flynn (Tulsk)

7. Darren Nerney (St Faithleach’s)

8. David McManus (Clann na nGael – captain)

9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

10. Keith Murphy (Strokestown)

11. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

12. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s)

13. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)

14. Brian Derwin (St Brigid’s)

15. Ciaran Sugrue (St Brigid’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!