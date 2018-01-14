Tyrone remain on course for 7th straight McKenna Cup while Roscommon see off Mayo

ROSCOMMON WILL TAKE on Galway in a repeat of last yearâ€™s Connacht FBD League final after both counties achieved victories today.
The Rossies lost Ian Kilbride to a red card but they defeated a developmental Mayo side by 0-14 to 0-11 inÂ Dr Hyde Park â€“ their first win at the venue over Mayo since 2001.
Two goals from Dessie Conneely and one from Robert Finnerty helped Galway to a 3-6 to 0-8 win over Leitrim.
In Ulster, Tyrone saw off 14-man Fermanagh in a low-scoring affair by 0-8 to 0-4.
Mickey Harteâ€™s men are 70 minutes away from winning their seventh McKenna Cup title in succession after the four-point win over Rory Gallagherâ€™s side.
Kane Connor was sent-off just before half-time and Fermanagh only scored a point in the second-half. Connor McAliskey continued his comeback from a torn cruciate with two points, while Darren McCurry, Richard Donnelly and Ronan Oâ€™Neill were also among the Red Hand scorers.
Results
FBD League
Round-Robin
Roscommon 0-14 Mayo 0-11
Galway 3-6 Leitrim 0-8
Dr McKenna Cup
Semi-final
Tyrone 0-8 Fermanagh 0-4
Group stages
Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-13
Down 1-14 UUJ 0-9
Donegal 4-17 Monaghan 0-19
