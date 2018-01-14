Tyrone remain on course for 7th straight McKenna Cup while Roscommon see off Mayo

ROSCOMMON WILL TAKE on Galway in a repeat of last yearâ€™s Connacht FBD League final after both counties achieved victories today.

The Rossies lost Ian Kilbride to a red card but they defeated a developmental Mayo side by 0-14 to 0-11 inÂ Dr Hyde Park â€“ their first win at the venue over Mayo since 2001.

Two goals from Dessie Conneely and one from Robert Finnerty helped Galway to a 3-6 to 0-8 win over Leitrim.

Roscommon's Enda Smith in action against Mayo today. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

In Ulster, Tyrone saw off 14-man Fermanagh in a low-scoring affair by 0-8 to 0-4.

Mickey Harteâ€™s men are 70 minutes away from winning their seventh McKenna Cup title in succession after the four-point win over Rory Gallagherâ€™s side.

Kane Connor was sent-off just before half-time and Fermanagh only scored a point in the second-half. Connor McAliskey continued his comeback from a torn cruciate with two points, while Darren McCurry, Richard Donnelly and Ronan Oâ€™Neill were also among the Red Hand scorers.

Fermanagh's Ryan Jones in action against Tyrone's Matthew Donnelly. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Results

FBD League

Round-Robin

Roscommon 0-14 Mayo 0-11

Galway 3-6 Leitrim 0-8

Dr McKenna Cup

Semi-final

Tyrone 0-8 Fermanagh 0-4

Group stages

Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-13

Down 1-14 UUJ 0-9

Donegal 4-17 Monaghan 0-19

