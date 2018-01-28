  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues

Chelsea bounced back from their EFL Cup semi-final defeat to book an FA Cup fifth-round spot by beating Newcastle United 3-0 at home.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 4:05 PM
6 hours ago 2,763 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3821345
Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring Chelsea's opening goal on Sunday.
Image: Alastair Grant
Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring Chelsea's opening goal on Sunday.
Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring Chelsea's opening goal on Sunday.
Image: Alastair Grant

MICHY BATSHUAYI STRUCKÂ a first-half brace as Chelsea cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The striker is rumoured to be heading out on loan ahead of Wednesdayâ€™s transfer deadlineÂ but demonstrated his goalscoring ability with a double to help the Blues bounce back from their midweek EFL Cup semi-final disappointment against Arsenal.

Antonio Conte has been linked with a string of strikers, including Edin Dzeko, Andy Carroll and Ashley Barnes, in a bid to add back-up for Alvaro Morata, but on this evidence the answer may lie closer to home.

Chelsea took the lead after a low-tempo opening half-hour, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso combining to tee up Batshuayi after Pedroâ€™s long pass opened Newcastle up.

Batshuayi recorded his 10th goal of the season in all competitions shortly before the break, Jamaal Lascellesâ€™ attempted block from the Belgianâ€™s shotÂ looping the ball over goalkeeper Karl Darlow and in.

Alonsoâ€™sÂ sublimeÂ 25-yard free-kick wrapped up the victory and Chelseaâ€™s unbeaten run at home stretches to 15 matches, while Newcastleâ€™s appalling FA Cup record continues, with the Magpies last reaching the fifth round in 2006.

Batshuayi scored a second just before half-time at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Cahillâ€™s mistimed header from a Hazard corner was the only attacking incident of a poor opening 20 minutes, with Dwight Gayle having failed in an early attempt to win a penalty.

Massadio Haidara, making his first start of the season at left-back, beat Davide Zappacosta and delivered a fine cross for Jonjo Shelvey, but the midfielderâ€™s volleyed effort was easily turned around the post by Willy Caballero.

Chelsea had barely threatened but the Premier League champions broke the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Pedroâ€™s long ball was perfectly weighted for Hazard to wait for Alonsoâ€™s run and the wing-back slid the ball into the path of Batshuayi to slot home into the gaping goal.

Antonio Rudiger almost curled in a sensational strike, the defender seeing his shot fade wide of the far post after collecting a cross-field Hazard pass and cutting inside off the right flank.

Pedro and Hazard combined again for Chelseaâ€™s second in the 44th minute, the Belgian freeing compatriot Batshuayi for a powerful low strike that looped over the unfortunate Darlow after taking a big deflection off Lascelles.

Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea's third.

Caballero made saves from Shelvey and Chancel Mbemba on the brink of half-time to protect the Bluesâ€™Â two-goal lead and Pedro fired narrowly over the crossbar shortly after the restart.

Darlow made a tremendous save to keep out Alonsoâ€™s deflected volley but the goalkeeper was left helpless from the defenderâ€™s free-kick in the 72ndÂ minute.

Alonso has carved out a reputation as one of the Premier Leagueâ€™s finest set-piece takers and his seventh goal of the season in all competitions was a beauty, a 25-yard curler that bent out of Darlowâ€™s reach.

Although Darlow twice denied Batshuayi his hat-trick, a three-goal lead allowed Conte to introduce Ross Barkley for his home debutÂ while youngsters Ethan Ampadu and debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi were given cameos, but the Italian will likely want further squad additions before the closure of the transfer window.

â€˜Itâ€™s crazy to question Zidaneâ€™: Modric hails Real Madrid boss despite league struggles

â€˜I think it is normalâ€™ â€“ Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss

