  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's crazy to question Zidane': Modric hails Real Madrid boss despite league struggles

The Croatia midfielder jumped to the defence of his coach as they still have a mountain to climb in the league this season.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 11:58 AM
10 hours ago 3,915 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820992
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

REAL MADRID STAR Luka Modric says it is “crazy” to doubt coach Zinedine Zidane after his side’s struggles this season given everything he has achieved so far in his career.

Legendary midfielder Zidane led the Spanish side to the Champions League crown in his first spell as head coach and followed that up by making them the first team to retain the title in its current format.

The Frenchman has received a great deal of criticism this term, however, as Madrid’s lousy start to their league campaign has seen them fall far behind Barcelona.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over third-placed Valencia may have given Madrid a boost, but they remain with a 16-point deficit to clear.

Still, Modric insists they have no reason to question their coach’s ability.

“I can’t believe that the boss is questioned after everything he’s achieved, it’s crazy,” he told reporters.

“We know that sometimes things go well in football and other times they go badly.

“Questioning the coach is something that I can’t understand, of course we support him.

“What has happened in recent matches isn’t a physical issue. We must defend better and cover the gaps more efficiently.”

La Liga may look beyond them, but Madrid are still aiming to win the Champions League again, but they face a tough second round opponent in Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking strong at the top of Ligue 1.

And Modric insists the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will be worried heading into the tie.

“I think everybody respects Real Madrid, nobody wants to play against us. We hope that this result will help us prepare for that tie better,” he said.

“Fear doesn’t exist in football, especially for Real Madrid. We are the only team to win it twice in a row, why should we be afraid?”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘I think it is normal’ – Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss

‘He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues
'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over âAre you alright, gorgeous?â'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
REVIEW
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie