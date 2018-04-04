  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Mo Salah injury mars a fantastic night for Liverpool

The Egyptian forward was forced off inside the hour mark in what could be a crushing blow for the Reds moving forward.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 6,680 Views 6 Comments
Mo Salah was taken off injured tonight.
LIVERPOOL HAVE SUFFERED a potentially big injury blow, with Mohamed Salah limping out of the Redsâ€™ Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Egyptian has been a revelation for the Reds this season and scored again against City to put his side in front just 12 minutes into the contest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain followed up with a screamer of his own and Sadio Mane scored Liverpoolâ€™s third as the club raced into a 3-0 half-time lead.

But, shortly after the break the club suffered a major injury hit, with Salah withdrawn from the contest with what looked to be a groin injury.

Salah was then replaced by Gini Wijnaldum and will now be a doubt for this weekendâ€™s Merseyside derby and the second leg against City on 10 April.

It is unknown how serious the injury is, but the Egyptian missing any amount of time at this stage of the season could be devastating for a Liverpool attack that relies heavily on his ability to finish off moves as part of their free-flowing style.

Salah, who moved to Anfield from Roma last summer, has netted 38 times for Liverpool during his sterling debut season with the club.

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League, 18 points adrift of Pep Guardiolaâ€™s runaway leaders but still 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, though the Blues hold a game in hand.

The42 Team
