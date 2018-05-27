This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 27 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested he could miss the competition.

By AFP Sunday 27 May 2018, 12:02 AM
1 hour ago 2,484 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4038076
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo consoles Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured.
Image: Peter Byrne
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo consoles Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo consoles Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as he leaves the pitch injured.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp revealed that Mohamed Salah’s injury that forced him off in the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday was “serious”.

“It is a serious injury. He is in hospital for an X-ray. It is either the collarbone or the shoulder itself,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

“It doesn’t look good. That’s it.”

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, came off just half an hour into the game in tears after hurting himself in a challenge with Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool had been on top at that point, but following the shock of the Egyptian’s injury they went on to lose due to a combination of two goalkeeping howlers by Loris Karius and a superb Gareth Bale goal.

However, Klopp believed losing Salah was the turning point.

“Of course it was a big moment in the game. I know if you say that after you lost it sounds like you’re a bad loser but for us it was like a harsh challenge. It was like wrestling.

“The shock of the boys was obvious.”

Source: BT Sport/YouTube

Klopp admitted that Salah now risks missing out on the World Cup — he has been hoping to lead Egypt in their first appearance at the tournament since 1990, but their opening match is against Uruguay on June 15, less than three weeks from now.

“We wanted everything and got nothing. We lost an important player and probably Egypt lost for the World Cup an important player.

“From what I said so far it doesn’t look really good.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in talks to manage Championship club>

Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
'Balotelli's earned Italy call-up,' says team-mate
As it happened: Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League final
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
LIVERPOOL
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool
Mo Salah is now a serious doubt for the 2018 World Cup
Liverpool's flaws exposed and more Champions League final talking points
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Bale brilliance the difference as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Gareth Bale has scored one of the all-time great Champions League final goals
Watch: The freak opening goal in tonight's Champions League final
REAL MADRID
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
'It was nice to be at Real Madrid' - Ronaldo casts doubt over future after Champions League final
Zinedine Zidane has become the first manager to ever win three straight Champions League titles
Liverpool are destined to win Champions League - Lawrenson

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie