This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McManus and McCarthy hit 1-5 as Monaghan move one win away from Super 8s

The Farney enjoyed a stylish win over Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon.

By Declan Rooney Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,051 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4101421
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Monaghan 1-19

Leitrim 0-9

Declan Rooney reports from Carrick on Shannon

THEIR ULSTER CHAMPIONSHIP defeat to Fermanagh is well forgotten as Monaghan moved to within 70 minutes of a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the back of a stylish win over Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon.

Conor McCarthy and Conor McManus were both on song for Malachy O’Rourke’s side as they built on a six-point half-time lead to run out eventual 13-point winners.

McCarthy palmed to the net one minute from time, while McManus and McCarthy kicked seven points between them before the break to gave their side the lead they needed to protect.

It was a lightening fast start from Monaghan in Carrick on Shannon and barely 30 seconds had elapsed when Conor McManus’s long range effort just crept over the crossbar of Diarmuid McKiernan.

Straight from the kick out McManus could have hit the net for Monaghan but he pulled his shot across the face o goal. Instead Leitrim kicked the levelling point at the other end when Jack Heslin found the target when he crept in behind.

Conor McCarthy landed his first point in the seventh minute, which was matched at the other end by Heslin, who scored from an awkward angle. Leitrim continued to match Monaghan score for score but they failed to take the goal chances that came their way. Ryan O’Rourke was denied by Rory Beggan after nine minutes, while Darragh Rooney’s goal bound effort was blocked by Dessie Ward five minutes later.

Monaghan too were guilty of not making the most of their chances, Darren Hughes was denied by McKiernan’s brilliant save after 20 minutes, although Beggan slotted the 45 that followed to open out a two point advantage for Monaghan.

McManus ended the first-half with four point, but he was lucky not to see red for an ugly lunge on Michael McWeeney, a foul that left the Leitrim defender limping and the Monaghan forward with a yellow card to his name from referee Niall Cullen.

Ryan Wylie and Ryan O'Rourke Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Once Monaghan tightened up the gaps at the back and began to turnover the Leitrim ball carriers, their forwards began to shine. Six points in a row put them 0-9 to 0-3 ahead, and they carried that six-point lead into the break.

It was McCarthy’s turn to spurn a brilliant goal chance shortly after the restart when his shot on the turn flew past the post, but his captain Colin Walshe extended the lead following a driving run from deep after 40 minutes.

Following some great defending from McWeeney a turnover cost Leitrim a score when McManus split the posts, while Beggan stepped forward with a long range free to give his side a 0-13 to 0-4 lead with 20 minutes to go.

That lead should have been much stronger, but Monaghan went through a poor spell in front of goal and kicked five wides in succession, while Heslin and O’Rourke pointed for Leitrim to close the gap to seven.

But substitute Paudie McKenna landed to points before McCarthy palmed to the net with a minute to go to pad out the winning margin.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McCarthy 1-3 (0-2f), Conor McManus 0-5 (0-3f), Rory Beggan 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Jack McCarron 0-2 (0-2f), Paudie McKenna 0-2, Fintan Kelly 0-1, Karl O’Connell 0-1, Colin Walshe 0-1, Ryan Wylie 0-1, Dessie Ward 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Emlyn Mulligan 0-4 (0-4f), Jack Heslin 0-3, Ryan O’Rourke 0-2.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)
3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)
4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)
6. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)
22. Dessie Ward (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)
9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney Faughs)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
24. Thomas Kerr (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)
15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Substitutes:

23. Owen Duffy (Latton) for Malone (44)
26. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for T Kerr (44)
21. Paudie McKenna (Truagh) for Kelly (47)
20. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for Hughes (50)
19. Dessie Mone (Clontibret) for Boyle (54)
14. Jack McCarron (Currin) for McManus (61).

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels)

2. Paddy Maguire (St Brigid’s)
19. James Mitchell (Mohill)
4. Michael McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

5. James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)
6. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
7. Noel Plunkett (Aughawillian)

9. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)
14. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh)

8. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)
11. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh)
12. Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)
15. Damien Moran (Bornacoola)
13. Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels)

Substitutes:

23. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s) for Gallagher (33)
21. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels) for Plunkett (half-time)
17. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill) for Moran (54)
18. Eoin Ward (Carrigallen) for Heslin (61)
20. Nicholas McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) for J Rooney (67)
24. Jack Gilheany (Fenagh) for Wrynn (71).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).

Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play

Analysis: Clare’s brilliant Conlon-O’Donnell partnership and how they can win the Munster title

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’
Dramatic 92nd-minute winner sees Dundalk leapfrog Cork into top spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie