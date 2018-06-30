McManus and McCarthy hit 1-5 as Monaghan move one win away from Super 8s

Monaghan 1-19

Leitrim 0-9

Declan Rooney reports from Carrick on Shannon

THEIR ULSTER CHAMPIONSHIP defeat to Fermanagh is well forgotten as Monaghan moved to within 70 minutes of a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals on the back of a stylish win over Leitrim in Carrick on Shannon.

Conor McCarthy and Conor McManus were both on song for Malachy O’Rourke’s side as they built on a six-point half-time lead to run out eventual 13-point winners.

McCarthy palmed to the net one minute from time, while McManus and McCarthy kicked seven points between them before the break to gave their side the lead they needed to protect.

It was a lightening fast start from Monaghan in Carrick on Shannon and barely 30 seconds had elapsed when Conor McManus’s long range effort just crept over the crossbar of Diarmuid McKiernan.

Straight from the kick out McManus could have hit the net for Monaghan but he pulled his shot across the face o goal. Instead Leitrim kicked the levelling point at the other end when Jack Heslin found the target when he crept in behind.

Conor McCarthy landed his first point in the seventh minute, which was matched at the other end by Heslin, who scored from an awkward angle. Leitrim continued to match Monaghan score for score but they failed to take the goal chances that came their way. Ryan O’Rourke was denied by Rory Beggan after nine minutes, while Darragh Rooney’s goal bound effort was blocked by Dessie Ward five minutes later.

Monaghan too were guilty of not making the most of their chances, Darren Hughes was denied by McKiernan’s brilliant save after 20 minutes, although Beggan slotted the 45 that followed to open out a two point advantage for Monaghan.

McManus ended the first-half with four point, but he was lucky not to see red for an ugly lunge on Michael McWeeney, a foul that left the Leitrim defender limping and the Monaghan forward with a yellow card to his name from referee Niall Cullen.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Once Monaghan tightened up the gaps at the back and began to turnover the Leitrim ball carriers, their forwards began to shine. Six points in a row put them 0-9 to 0-3 ahead, and they carried that six-point lead into the break.

It was McCarthy’s turn to spurn a brilliant goal chance shortly after the restart when his shot on the turn flew past the post, but his captain Colin Walshe extended the lead following a driving run from deep after 40 minutes.

Following some great defending from McWeeney a turnover cost Leitrim a score when McManus split the posts, while Beggan stepped forward with a long range free to give his side a 0-13 to 0-4 lead with 20 minutes to go.

That lead should have been much stronger, but Monaghan went through a poor spell in front of goal and kicked five wides in succession, while Heslin and O’Rourke pointed for Leitrim to close the gap to seven.

But substitute Paudie McKenna landed to points before McCarthy palmed to the net with a minute to go to pad out the winning margin.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McCarthy 1-3 (0-2f), Conor McManus 0-5 (0-3f), Rory Beggan 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Jack McCarron 0-2 (0-2f), Paudie McKenna 0-2, Fintan Kelly 0-1, Karl O’Connell 0-1, Colin Walshe 0-1, Ryan Wylie 0-1, Dessie Ward 0-1.

Scorers for Leitrim: Emlyn Mulligan 0-4 (0-4f), Jack Heslin 0-3, Ryan O’Rourke 0-2.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

6. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

22. Dessie Ward (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

8. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)

9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney Faughs)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

24. Thomas Kerr (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Substitutes:

23. Owen Duffy (Latton) for Malone (44)

26. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for T Kerr (44)

21. Paudie McKenna (Truagh) for Kelly (47)

20. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for Hughes (50)

19. Dessie Mone (Clontibret) for Boyle (54)

14. Jack McCarron (Currin) for McManus (61).

Leitrim

1. Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels)

2. Paddy Maguire (St Brigid’s)

19. James Mitchell (Mohill)

4. Michael McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)

5. James Rooney (Glencar/Manorhamilton)

6. Shane Quinn (Mohill)

7. Noel Plunkett (Aughawillian)

9. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)

14. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh)

8. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

11. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh)

12. Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels)

15. Damien Moran (Bornacoola)

13. Emlyn Mulligan (Melvin Gaels)

Substitutes:

23. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s) for Gallagher (33)

21. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels) for Plunkett (half-time)

17. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill) for Moran (54)

18. Eoin Ward (Carrigallen) for Heslin (61)

20. Nicholas McWeeney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert) for J Rooney (67)

24. Jack Gilheany (Fenagh) for Wrynn (71).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).