This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play

The Ulster county got the better of the Christy Ring Cup winners this afternoon at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

By Orla Bannon Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,132 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4101211

Conor McCann celebrates scoring their second goal Conor McCann celebrates after scoring Antrim's second goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Antrim 3-23
Kildare 1-17

Orla Bannon reports from the Athletic Grounds

JUST A WEEK after playing the Christy Ring Cup final, the Kildare hurlers’ bid to gain promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup for next season ended in sweltering conditions in Armagh this afternoon.

Having conquered hurling’s third tier seven days ago, the Lilywhites faded badly in the second half against Antrim, who will now retain their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2019.

Antrim and Kildare had issued a joint statement on Thursday questioning the need to play this game at all, and calling on the GAA not to reduce the number of teams in the Joe McDonagh next year from six to five. But as things stand, Kildare will be back in the Christy Ring Cup next year after this defeat.

Despite their efforts last weekend, Kildare started brightly with Paul Divilly hitting the net after just three minutes. Jack Sheridan did all the hard work in the left corner and floated it across for Divilly to bat into the net at the far post.

The Lilywhites stayed ahead through James Burke frees, but Antrim got a lot of joy out of long puck-outs over the Kildare half-back line as they began to work scores. Keelan Molloy scored three first-half points and Nigel Elliott nailed one from the wing after a Kildare attack broke down.

Nigel Elliott breaks through Nigel Elliott on the attack for Antrim. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A Neil McManus 65 put Antrim in front for the first time in the 18th minute and after a water break due to the heat, he was switched on to score the Saffrons’ opening goal; catching a Kildare puck-out, running towards goal and delivering a neat, low finish to open up a 1-7 to 1-3 lead.

They stretched their cushion with Conor McCann reading the breaking ball and beating goalkeeper Paddy McKenna, who earlier made a superb save from Nigel Elliott. McManus struck his second goal in first-half injury time to leave it 3-9 to 1-9 at the break.

The first half was pretty competitive, but the second half was a non-event. Kildare wilted and managed just seven second-half points while Antrim tagged on scores at their leisure, Keelan Molloy finishing with 0-6 from play.

Scorers for Antrim: Neil McManus 2-10 (6f, one ’65′); Keelan Molloy 0-6; Conor McCann 1-1; Nigel Elliott 0-2; Ryan McCambridge, Eoin O’Neill, Eddie McCloskey and John Dillon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Paul Divilly 1-5 (2f); James Burke 0-6 (5f); Bernard Deay 0-2 and Kevin Whelan 0-2 each; Chris Bonus and Eanna O’Neill 0-1 each.

Antrim

1. Ryan Elliott

2. Aaron Graffin
3. John Dillon
7. Conor McKinley

5. Paddy Burke
6. Matthew Donnelly
20 Ryan McCambridge

8. Simon McCrory
10. Keelan Mooloy

9. Eoghan Campbell
11. Neil McManus
12. Nigel Elliott

19. Conor Carson
14. Conor McCann
15. Eoin O’Neill

Subs

17. Donal McKinley for McCambridge (50)
18. James McNaughton for Donnelly (63)
23. Eddie McCloskey for O’Neill (66)
4. Stephen Rooney for McCrory (70)
22 Daniel McCloskey for Carson (70)

Kildare

1. Paddy McKenna

22. Conor Gordon
3. John Doran
4. Paul Sullivan

5. Eanna O’Neill
6. Mark Moloney
7. Kevin Whelan

8. Niall O’Muineachain
9. Brian Byrne

10. James Burke
11. Paul Divilly
15. Jack Sheridan

13. Mark Delaney
14. Martin Fitzgerald
12. Bernard Deay

Subs

18. Chris Bonus for Deay (53)
25. Diarmuid Cahill for Whelan (53)
20. Sean Gainey for Burke (56)
19. Barry Cormack for Delaney (60)
17. Shane Walsh for O’Neill (68)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

Analysis: The John Conlon-Shane O’Donnell partnership and what Clare must do to beat Cork

From Munster final day to life in Melbourne and watching on from San Francisco

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Bannon
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'England have clear path to World Cup semi-finals'
'England have clear path to World Cup semi-finals'
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
Hope Solo set for RTÉ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
HURLING
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
ENGLAND
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win the World Cup
Colombia coach wary of confident England in last 16
Here are the times and dates for the 8 last-16 World Cup ties
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
'It'll go right to the wire, I still believe that'
‘I was at rock bottom and a friend got me a job in a supermarket. I got the call to say that I failed the drugs test’
Dramatic 92nd-minute winner sees Dundalk leapfrog Cork into top spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie