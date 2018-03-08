  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral

Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj spoke eloquently on behalf of the squad

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 11:04 PM
5 hours ago 2,692 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3893718

MILAN BADELJ DELIVERED a moving eulogy to Davide Astori on behalf of the Fiorentina squad at the captain’s funeral on Thursday.

Family, friends, team-mates and colleagues from across Italian football paid their respects to the popular defender at the Basilica di Santa Croce in Florence, where approximately 8,000 members of the public also gathered to mourn Astori.

The Italy international was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, ahead of Fiorentina’s Serie A match away to Udinese.

Udine’s public prosecutor has attributed the player’s death to natural causes, with an autopsy indicating heart problems were to blame.

A popular figure at his former clubs, including AC Milan, Cagliari and Roma, Astori’s unexpected passing has prompted emotional tributes to be offered by the likes of Juventus and Italy great Gianluigi Buffon.

And on Thursday, Croatia international Badelj eloquently expressed the pain the Fiorentina squad will feel at the absence of their captain.

“Dear Davide, I speak on behalf of my team-mates and the purple family: Your name in Hebrew means ‘beloved’, and to see all those who are here today to show you affection, I believe this is really your name,” he said.

“Davide, with your eyes you can get inside people and stay there. You are not like everyone else, you are the one that even if you do not know the languages well you managed to talk to all of us, talking with the heart and keeping us united. You have the gift of the universal language of the heart.

“Your mother, your father, must know that they have done nothing wrong with you. You are exactly the son and brother that anyone would want to have.

“You’re the best team-mate a guy can dream of having. Having you at your side makes you feel safe, thinking, ‘it’s ok, because Davide is here’.

“We cannot forget your laughter, your way of joking with everyone. You [as a] ‘world famous designer and footballer in free time’, as you loved to define yourself. You are football, the pure one of children.

“Our thoughts go to your family, to Francesca and to princess Victoria. The task of all those close to her will be to tell her who Davide is, because your daughter growing up will have to know who her father was. A great man.

“I finish with an anecdote. In the morning, when you arrived in the physiotherapy room, you were always the one to turn on the light. You are this for all of us, you are light. Thanks Davide.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lukaku: I’m Mourinho’s sergeant on the pitch>

Wenger hails Arsenal win after ‘nightmare’ week>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
IRELAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie