Waterford man O'Donoghue captains Munster as Grobler gets first start

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Jack O’Donoghue captain for the first time at senior level for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park [KO 5.30pm, Sky Sports].
O’Donoghue, a product of Waterpark RFC, will become the first Waterford man to captain Munster in the professional era, having previously led the province’s ‘A’ team.
Van Graan’s XV for tomorrow night shows 10 changes to the side that beat Zebre last weekend, with Ronan O’Mahony and Stephen Fitzgerald – fresh from signing a new contract – making their first starts of the season in the back three.
South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler gets his first Pro14 start, having made his debut off the bench against Zebre, while out-half Tyler Bleyendaal has recovered from a long-term neck injury to take a place among the replacements.
There is a brand-new front row in the shape of Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan, while Darren O’Shea partners Grobler in the engine room and O’Donoghue, Copeland and Chris Cloete form the back row.
Ian Keatley returns at out-half to make up the halfback pairing with Duncan Williams, while Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold are the centres. James Hart features on the Munster bench for the first time since December.
Munster are currently second in Conference A of the Pro14, 12 points behind leaders Glasgow, while the Blues are in fourth.
South African referee Stuart Berry will be in charge of tomorrow night’s tie in Cardiff.
Munster:
15. Stephen Fitzgerald
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Ronan O’Mahony
10. Ian Keatley
9. Duncan Williams
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Gerbrandt Grobler
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Mike Sherry
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Dave O’Callaghan
21. James Hart
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Simon Zebo
Cardiff Blues:
15. Rhun Williams
14. Aled Summerhill
13. Garyn Smith
12. Rey Lee-Lo
11. Owen Lane
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Lloyd Williams
1. Gethin Jenkins (captain)
2. Matthew Rees
3. Taufa’ao Filise
4. George Earle
5. Seb Davies
6. Macauley Cook
7. Ellis Jenkins
8. Nick Williams
Replacements:
16. Kirby Myhill
17. Rhys Gill
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Josh Turnbull
20. Olly Robinson
21. Tomos Williams
22. Steven Shingler
23. Ryan Edwards
Referee: Stuart Berry [SARU].
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
COMMENTS (6)