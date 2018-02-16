Waterford man O'Donoghue captains Munster as Grobler gets first start

MUNSTER BOSS JOHANN van Graan has named Jack O’Donoghue captain for the first time at senior level for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Cardiff Blues at Cardiff Arms Park [KO 5.30pm, Sky Sports].

O’Donoghue, a product of Waterpark RFC, will become the first Waterford man to captain Munster in the professional era, having previously led the province’s ‘A’ team.

O'Donoghue will lead Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Van Graan’s XV for tomorrow night shows 10 changes to the side that beat Zebre last weekend, with Ronan O’Mahony and Stephen Fitzgerald – fresh from signing a new contract – making their first starts of the season in the back three.

South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler gets his first Pro14 start, having made his debut off the bench against Zebre, while out-half Tyler Bleyendaal has recovered from a long-term neck injury to take a place among the replacements.

There is a brand-new front row in the shape of Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan, while Darren O’Shea partners Grobler in the engine room and O’Donoghue, Copeland and Chris Cloete form the back row.

Ian Keatley returns at out-half to make up the halfback pairing with Duncan Williams, while Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold are the centres. James Hart features on the Munster bench for the first time since December.

Munster are currently second in Conference A of the Pro14, 12 points behind leaders Glasgow, while the Blues are in fourth.

South African referee Stuart Berry will be in charge of tomorrow night’s tie in Cardiff.

Munster:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Ronan O’Mahony

10. Ian Keatley

9. Duncan Williams

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Gerbrandt Grobler

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Dave O’Callaghan

21. James Hart

22. Tyler Bleyendaal

23. Simon Zebo

Cardiff Blues:

15. Rhun Williams

14. Aled Summerhill

13. Garyn Smith

12. Rey Lee-Lo

11. Owen Lane

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Lloyd Williams

1. Gethin Jenkins (captain)

2. Matthew Rees

3. Taufa’ao Filise

4. George Earle

5. Seb Davies

6. Macauley Cook

7. Ellis Jenkins

8. Nick Williams

Replacements:

16. Kirby Myhill

17. Rhys Gill

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Josh Turnbull

20. Olly Robinson

21. Tomos Williams

22. Steven Shingler

23. Ryan Edwards

Referee: Stuart Berry [SARU].

