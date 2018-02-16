Andrew Conway signs new contract to remain at Munster until 2020

MUNSTER AND IRELAND back Andrew Conway has committed to two more years at the southern province.

The 26-year-old, has worked hard to force his way up Joe Schmidt’s pecking order in recent seasons, winning six caps since his Test debut in the win over England last March.

A knee injury has kept him from playing a role in Ireland’s current Championship campaign, but Schmidt will hope to have the wing / fullback available for the round three clash with Wales.

Conway is in his fifth season with Munster, having left Leinster the same summer Schmidt took up the reins with Ireland, and touched down 11 times last season to rank as his side’s top try-scorer.

With 91 Munster appearances to his name, Conway is likely to hit the century mark for his adopted province in the months after his new deal kicks in next season. However, if he and Munster manage to play all the way to the finals of both the Pro14 and Champions Cup, it may yet come in May.

Also signing fresh terms among Munster’s outside backs is 22-year-old Stephen Fitzgerald. The academy product who has made three appearances since a try-scoring debut in 2015 will extend his development contract for another year.