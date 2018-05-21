This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan

The province have issued an injury update this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 21 May 2018, 3:22 PM
JACK O’DONOGHUE WILL undergo a scan and see a specialist to determine the extent of the knee injury he sustained during Munster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster on Saturday.

Jack O'Donoghue treated for an injury O'Donoghue was in serious pain when leaving the field on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The flanker was stretchered off after getting his leg caught in a ruck having tracked back to tackle Leinster’s James Ryan, with Johann van Graan indicating afterwards the initial prognosis was not good.

The setback is a cruel blow for 24-year-old O’Donoghue after his excellent form in the back row had put him firmly in contention for a place in Ireland’s squad to tour Australia, which will be announced by Joe Schmidt on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both Jean Kleyn and Rhys Marshall will have off-season procedures after Munster’s season ended in disappointing fashion at the RDS at the weekend.

South African second row Kleyn will go under the knife to rectify an ankle issue and will follow a rehabilitation programme over the pre-season period, but there is no indication as to how long he will be out for.

Similarly, Marshall will use the summer period to have surgery on an AC joint injury, but the hip pointer injury suffered by JJ Hanrahan in Dublin doesn’t require an operation.

Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder), Stephen Archer (pec) are all continuing their respective rehab programmes.

