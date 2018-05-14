  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If you want to be king, you have got to go and beat the king in his castle'

Munster are well-rested, but have some injury concerns ahead of the the Pro14 semi-final inter-pro.

By Sean Farrell Monday 14 May 2018, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,292 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4011775
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER ARE RELISHING the chance to have a cut off the new European champions when they take on Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final at the RDS on Saturday.

While Leinster will take some tentative steps back into big-match preparations today, Munster are already a week into the process of ramping up for the biggest inter-provincial clash of the season.

Head coach Johann van Graan, chasing a trophy in his first year in the position, isn’t counting on Leinster having trouble backing up the performance which edged an attritional contest against Racing 92 in Bilbao. Instead, he is preparing his side to take on the standard-bearers of European rugby:

“We are looking forward to it very much. The prize will be a final at the Aviva in two weeks’ time,” Van Graan said at his team’s UL base today.

“We have a saying: ‘if you want to be king, you have got to go and beat the king in his castle’.

Leinster are the kings at this stage so, as I say, this is a good opportunity to go and measure ourselves against the best.”

“(The Champions Cup final) was two very good teams, a tightly-contested battle and Leinster came through it right at the end when they needed to.

“(Leinster) won a close game and that’s what championship teams do. I didn’t think it was the greatest ever game but that doesn’t matter at all. They won the game, they are champions and well done to them.”

Saturday could come too quickly for Andrew Conway, who is still to complete his return to play protocols after a concussion against Edinburgh. Stephen Archer last week underwent surgery on a pec muscle injury.

Centre Jaco Taute continues to step up his return from injury, but isn’t expected to feature this weekend. However, Van Graan will see John Ryan (back), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Brian Scott (ribs) and Chris Cloete (forearm) return to on-field training today.

That extra forward heft will be a boost as Munster make the rare trip to the RDS.

“It’s a massive challenge,” said captain Peter O’Mahony.

Peter O'Mahony Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We’re the first up, we’ll get the first opportunity. That’s something that comes with being the champions, everyone’s jealous and wants to be like you.

“Every club in Europe now wants to be like Leinster, wants to be where Leinster are.

“It’s 100% deserved, they’ve been the best team in Europe and it’s deserved that they’ve won, but what comes with it is: every team wants to knock you.

“We get the first chance.”

Gloucester the landing spot for recalled England out-half Cipriani

Henshaw ruled out of Leinster’s Pro14 semi-final against Munster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
'I'll retire with this jersey' - Tevez intends to call it a day in 2019
'I'll retire with this jersey' - Tevez intends to call it a day in 2019
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
'Our dressing-room is quiet in there' - Cody and Kilkenny relieved to escape Leinster opener with win
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Carrick sets up winner in final Old Trafford appearance as United defeat Watford
Rui Faria set to depart Man United after 17 years working alongside Mourinho

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie