  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster will be favourites but Racing a real danger with Teddy Thomas and co.

The Irish province will be expected to secure the Champions Cup title in the final in Bilbao on 12 May.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,589 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3972030

Murray Kinsella reports from Stade Chaban Delmas

THERE WAS PLENTY of excitement about this weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals, and justifiably so as Scarlets headed to Dublin with confidence they could beat Leinster and Munster were followed by a huge crowd to Bordeaux to take on Racing 92.

As it transpired, we saw two dominant performances from the finalists in games that barely qualified as contests.

Maxime Machenaud celebrates scoring his sides third try with teammates Racing were dominant in the first half against Munster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Leinster were simply too good for Wayne Pivac’s Scarlets a year on from suffering defeat to the Welsh region in the Pro14 semi-finals, while Racing blew Munster away in the opening half at Stade Chaban Delmas.

Though Johann van Graan’s side rallied themselves somewhat in the second half, their two late consolation tries won’t hide the fact that they were well beaten in Bordeaux.

The Munster head coach and his captain, Peter O’Mahony, certainly weren’t attempting to suggest otherwise, and Racing were left to reflect on a job well done as they now look towards the decider against Leinster in Bilbao on 12 May.

“Of course we’re proud, we’re very proud,” said Racing coach Laurent Labit after the 27-22 victory. “When you’re a coach you look at the match and after 40 minutes it was like a piece of cake that we had prepared.

“We had 40 minutes of very high-level rugby where we played as we had decided. We had a strong start and blocked Munster’s mindset, the forwards and the collision game.

“What we needed was to keep the ball and we scored three tries, all three in situations we had planned and identified.”

While Leinster’s progress into the final has seen them play excellent attacking rugby, their defence has been equally impressive and it seems unlikely that they will give up the kind of momentum that Munster gave to Racing in contact.

Indeed, Leinster already being installed as seven-point favourites with one bookmaker will not surprise some fans, such has been the quality of the Irish province’s performances in winning every one of their Champions Cup games so far this season.

Maxime Machenaud celebrates with his son Gaspard after the game Racing scrum-half Maxime Machenaud with his son after the game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Labit pointed out that Racing must deliver on their opening half against Munster for the entire game versus Leinster if they are to compete.

“We want to win a title and we saw Leinster yesterday, so we will have to do the same for 80 minutes against Leinster because 40 won’t be enough.”

Labit and his co-coach, Laurent Travers, must manage their playing resources in the coming weeks, with the final two crucial regular-season rounds of the Top 14 against Bordeaux and Agen awaiting in the next fortnight before the Champions Cup final.

When Racing do head for Bilbao, they will bring major confidence in their attacking game, having dismantled Munster in the first half of their semi-final.

Teddy Thomas scored two and would have had his hat-trick in the 23rd minute, only to decide to pop the ball to Racing captain and Bordeaux native Maxime Machenaud after he had crossed the tryline.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Racing’s Joe Rokocoko when asked about Thomas’ performance. “It’s been coming, this opportunity for him playing top rugby. He’s been unlucky with injuries but in the last year or so he has grown mentally strong.

“We try to encourage him not to settle for his performance, but to keep improving.”

Labit was similarly pleased with how Thomas delivered on the big occasion.

“I know what he can do,” said the Racing coach. “He scared us on the third one when he gave it to Maxime! That’s Teddy, he’s a player who has matured and has an amazing mindset.

Teddy Thomas celebrates before Maxime Machenaud scored his sides third try Thomas was superb in the first half. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“All players want to score three tries in a European Cup semi-final but he offered a try to Maxime, who was playing in his hometown.

“He understood he needed to work hard and he’s doing that now. He’s got great examples in the club, Joe for one, and they’re trying to lead him to the top level.”

Thomas will be important if Racing are to upset the odds against long-time tournament favourites Leinster in the final, as will his fellow attacking threats Virimi Vakatawa and Leone Nakarawa.

The French side tasted defeat in the 2016 decider, their only other Champions Cup final, losing to Saracens in what was a dour game. With Leinster in such superb form, Labit understands that it will require something special to earn Racing’s first title.

“We have to do something exceptional to win it,” said Labit. “Leinster will be a formidable opponent, they have three-quarters of the Irish team.

“We know Johnny Sexton well, we know him very well from playing with us. Leinster are very powerful and physical but they always have different ways to win games.

“They love to create, but we showed today that we also have force.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach

‘We’re part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster will be favourites but Racing a real danger with Teddy Thomas and co.
Leinster will be favourites but Racing a real danger with Teddy Thomas and co.
Munster's dire first-half leaves them with too much to do against Racing
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
ARSENAL
Harsh lesson for Ireland's Rice, as Arsenal secure late victory
Harsh lesson for Ireland's Rice, as Arsenal secure late victory
The Irishman who made his Premier League debut under Arsene Wenger
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
FOOTBALL
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Stoke edge closer to the drop after surrendering more points at home
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie